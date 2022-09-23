Reign and Shine: Bow Down to the New Leading Lady of of 'Queen Charlotte' : A 'Bridgerton Story'

Bridgerton's Queen Charlotte is getting a sexy origin story.

Netflix announced on Friday that Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story will be the title of the prequel spin-off to its hit Regency romance. The network also served up a First Look at her royal highness: India Amarteifio will hold court as the younger version of the title character played by Golda Rosheuvel in Bridgerton proper.

The series will chronicle "Queen Charlotte's rise to prominence and power," according to a press release, and "tells the story of how the young Queen's marriage to King George sparked both a great love story and a societal shift, creating the world of the Ton inherited by the characters in Bridgerton."

Netflix also shared a clip of Amarteifio discussing the upcoming series with Rosheuvel and Adjoa Andoh, who plays Bridgerton's Lady Danbury.

"We have this wonderful kind of tag team where we high five each other," Rosheuvel shares of working with Amarteifio. "And the baton is passed on, which I think is a really beautiful metaphor for the older and younger. It's really cool. I love it."

Andoh chimes in, "Can I just say as a compliment to you both, there is something so particular and fabulous about your whiplash, heartfelt, witty, sharp Queen Charlotte."

She continues, "India has absolutely grabbed all of that and made her own and run with it. When I look at India, I see Golda and see young Charlotte become older Charlotte and it's a beautiful thing."

Golda Rosheuvel as Queen Charlotte in Bridgerton. LIAM DANIEL/NETFLIX

In May 2021, Netflix and Shondaland announced that a Bridgerton prequel focused on "the origins of Queen Charlotte" was in the works.

"Many viewers had never known the story of Queen Charlotte before Bridgerton brought her to the world, and I'm thrilled this new series will further expand her story and the world of Bridgerton," Netflix's Head of Global TV Bela Bajaria said in a statement at the time.

Golda Rosheuvel as Queen Charlotte. LIAM DANIEL/NETFLIX

Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story will explore the young lives of Violet Bridgerton (Ruth Gemmell) and Lady Danbury (Arsema Thomas).

The prequel also stars Michelle Fairley as Princess Augusta, Corey Mylchreest as Young King George, Sam Clemmett as Young Brimsley (with Hugh Sachs as adult Brimsley), Richard Cunningham as Lord Bute, Tunji Kasim as Adolphus, Rob Maloney as the Royal Doctor and Cyril Nri as Lord Danbury.

Fans of Julia Quinn's novels won't have many clues to the plot of the upcoming series, however, because the real-world Queen does not appear in the Bridgerton books.

"I haven't read the books and I made a point of not reading the books because the Queen is not in them," Rosheuvel told PEOPLE about preparing for her role on Bridgerton. "My point of call was really about the scripts, the world that we put Queen Charlotte in. This historical person is being put into a new world, so how does she relate? How does she react? How does she live her life within the world of Bridgerton, within the world that Chris Van Dusen and Shondaland have created?"

The first two seasons of Bridgerton are now streaming on Netflix.