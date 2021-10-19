Ozark Final Season 4 Sets January Premiere Date — Watch the New Teaser Trailer!

The Jason Bateman-led drama will end at Netflix after four seasons

Ozark is ready to go out with a bang.

On Tuesday, Netflix revealed the acclaimed drama's fourth and final season will return on January 21, 2022. Season 4 will be released in two parts consisting of 7 episodes each.

The streaming giant also released a teaser for the upcoming season, which picks up following the aftermath of Ozark's season 3 finale.

"Money is, at its essence, that measure of a man's choices," Jason Bateman's character Marty Byrde says in the opening narration.

As the clip continues, things take a darker turn when Marty's wife, Wendy Byrde (Laura Linney), says: "Sometimes, if you don't move forward, you die."

Along with Bateman and Linney, the series stars Julia Garner, Sofia Hublitz, Skylar Gaertner, Charlie Tahan, Jessica Frances Dukes, Lisa Emery, Felix Solis, Damian Young, Alfonso Herrera, Adam Rothenberg, John Bedford Lloyd, Joseph Sikora, Bruno Bichir, CC Castillo, Katrina Lenk, Bruce Davison, Ali Stroker and Veronica Falcón.

Ozark, created by Bill Dubuque, premiered on Netflix in 2017. The series follows financial advisor Marty Byrde as he moves his family from Chicago to the Ozarks of Missouri after a money-laundering scheme doesn't go as planned.

Consequently, he is forced to appease a Mexican drug lord to ensure his family's safety.

The brief clip showed Marty and Wendy inside a bathroom as they were covered in blood. As they stood in front of sinks cleaning themselves off, the pair stopped upon hearing the sound of a closing door.

Bateman — who is also an executive producer on the series — previously teased the upcoming season, promising plenty of drama.

"A supersized season means super-sized problems for the Byrdes," the Emmy winner, 52, said in a statement. "I'm excited to end with a bang(s)."