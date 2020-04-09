Netflix Announces New Tiger King After Show Hosted by Comedian Joel McHale

Hey all you cool cats and kittens, Tiger King is back!

On Monday, Netflix announced the new series Tiger King and I, which will be an after show hosted by comedian Joel McHale.

The show will feature brand new interviews with none other than the stars of the docuseries themselves: John Reinke, Joshua Dial, John Finlay, Saff, Erik Cowie, Rick Kirkman and Jeff and Lauren Lowe.

“Hi, I’m Joel McHale,” the comedian, who is fittingly dressed in a cowboy hat and an animal print scarf, says in a trailer for the show shared on Twitter.

“There’s a documentary series on Netflix called Tiger King. I highly recommend watching all seven episodes. On April 12th, Netflix will release an 8th installment called: The Tiger King and I. It’s an aftershow hosted by me,” McHale continues.

“I talk to a lot of people involved in the project — to see what’s happened in their lives since the release of the series. It’s eye-opening and hopefully funny.”

“So watch The Tiger King and I, April 12th on Netflix,” McHale adds.

The new Netflix original comes less than a month after the docuseries Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem an Madness was released.

The docuseries, which has since captivated the world, explores the life and crimes of big cat lover Joseph “Joe Exotic” Maldonado-Passage, his nemesis Carole Baskin and zookeeper Doc Antle.

Maldonado-Passage was found guilty in 2019 for paying a hitman $3,000 to kill his rival, Baskin, who runs a sanctuary called the Big Cat Rescue in Tampa, Florida. The hit did not go through, and he is currently serving 22 years for the attempted murder plot.

Since the release of the docuseries, he has filed a federal lawsuit against various government agencies, as well as his former business partner. In his complaint, he is seeking $94 million in damages.

According to the lawsuit obtained by PEOPLE, the former zookeeper and country music singer claimed $73,840,000 is for loss of personal property; 18 years of research; and care of 200 generic tigers and cross-breeds for 365 days a year, at a boarding rate of $60/day per animal.

The additional $15 million is for false arrest, false imprisonment, selective enforcement and the death of his mother, Shirley.

The lawsuit, which was filed against the U.S. Department of Interior, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and government agents, accuses them of violating his civil rights.

Maldonado-Passage has not yet seen the docuseries.

Speaking with Andy Cohen on SiriusXM’s Radio Andy on April 1, Joe’s husband Dillon Passage confirmed that the Netflix reality star is aware of the show, though he has not watched it.

“He’s in jail, so he can’t necessarily watch it, but once the show dropped he was getting hundreds and hundreds of emails to his jail mail, and he was ecstatic,” Dillon told Cohen.

“It was a lot of good feedback, and he likes attention, obviously. He calls himself ‘Joe Exotic the Tiger King,’” said Dillon, who confirmed that Joe is “100 percent” enjoying the spotlight.

As for his beef with Baskin, Maldonado-Passage said he’s “done.”

“I’m done with the Carole Baskin saga,” Maldonado-Passage said in a jailhouse interview with Netflix on March 22.