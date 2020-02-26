Netflix Announces Love Is Blind Cast Reunion to Reveal Which Couples Have Stayed Together

As you prepare to settle in for the season finale of Netflix’s new relationship experiment show, Love Is Blind, there’s something you need to know: Those five “weddings” took place in mid-November of 2018.

In other words, the couples have done a whole bunch of living and loving since then, whether together or apart. After all, that’s plenty of time for the happily ever afters on the show to become not-so-happy.

Thankfully, Netflix recognizes that viewers will be eager to learn what happened next and has announced that a reunion special, hosted by Vanessa and Nick Lachey, will be released on YouTube a week later on March 5.

The special will bring together the six engaged couples — Lauren and Cameron, Carlton and Diamond, Kelly and Kenny, Giannina and Damian, Barnett and Amber, and Jessica and Mark — to talk about everything from their early dates in the pods, to getting engaged sight unseen, to what happened after their dramatic weddings and if they have any regrets.

The special is sure to be filled with surprises, as well as a few confrontations (ahem, Jessica and Amber!).

“I’m so thankful for going through this process,” Kenny tells PEOPLE, teasing the status of his relationship with Kelly. “It’s bizarre that we were even cast for it. I know that everything does happen for a reason and it does happens for a reason based off how you received it. And we received it. We committed ourselves to the process, and we ended up on the better end of things.”

The season finale of Love Is Blind arrives on Netflix on Thursday. The reunion special drops on YouTube a week later, on March 5.