Netflix Announces Jewish Matchmaking Spinoff After Success of Indian Matchmaking Series

The new dating series, which is set to air in 2022, will follow a group of singles in America and Israel as they work with a Jewish matchmaker to find love

The world of Netflix dating series is continuing to expand!

On Thursday, Netflix announced a new reality series called Jewish Matchmaking, set to air later this year. The series is a spinoff from Netflix's already-successful Indian Matchmaking, which will also premiere its second season in 2022 (and a third sometime in the future!)

Jewish Matchmaking will follow a handful of singles in both America and Israel as they try to find their perfect match. To do so, each single will team up with a Jewish matchmaker to use the traditional practice of shidduch, an arranged marriage specifically seen in Orthodox Jewish communities.

Following the announcement, Netflix viewers had mixed opinions about the new series and expressed those views on Twitter Thursday.

Some praised the idea and expressed excitement to see the new love connections. "Honestly surprised it took this long for Netflix to make a Jewish matchmaking show," one Twitter user wrote.

"JEWISH MATCHMAKING. The drama I cannot WAIT," another user added.

Others expressed concerns about how the culturally-sensitive topics may be represented on screen. "I hate to be skeptical about 'Jewish Matchmaking,' but . . . this is not a genre that bodes well for evading stereotypes," one Twitter user wrote. "A reminder that not all representation is equal or good."

Some even joked they may be up for watching but don't want to end up on the series themselves. "Friends, followers, bots… please DO NOT TELL MY MOTHER that there is a Jewish Matchmaking show," one tweet read.

Indian Matchmaking has already been a huge success on Netflix. The series, which first aired in 2020, followed eight singles of Indian heritage who were living in the United States and India as they tried to find love.

Throughout the series, Mumbai Matchmaker Sima Taparia set potential couples up on dates, using traditional and modern matchmaking techniques, and helped each person work through their personal obstacles that could prohibit them from finding a fitting match.

While the series hasn't seen any couples follow through with a marriage, it was nominated for outstanding unstructured reality program at the 2021 Emmy Awards.

In the upcoming second and third seasons, Taparia will return to guide the next love connections, and Netflix confirmed some other familiar faces may appear on the series.

Jewish Matchmaking and Indian Matchmaking are just two shows on a long lineup of dating series coming to Netflix in 2022.