Netflix Announces Bridgerton Spinoff Focused on Queen Charlotte

The new series is a prequel focusing on Bridgerton characters Queen Charlotte, Violet Bridgerton and Lady Danbury

Bridgerton fans are about to learn much more about Queen Charlotte!

Netflix and Shondaland announced on Friday that a spinoff focused on "the origins of Queen Charlotte" is in the works. Golda Rosheuvel currently stars as the queen in Bridgerton.

Specifically, the series will dive into Queen Charlotte's youth and love life. The character ends up marrying King George III, cementing her stance at the top of the Bridgerton universe.

BRIDGERTON GOLDA ROSHEUVEL as QUEEN CHARLOTTE Golda Rosheuvel as Queen Charlotte | Credit: LIAM DANIEL/NETFLIX

"Many viewers had never known the story of Queen Charlotte before Bridgerton brought her to the world, and I'm thrilled this new series will further expand her story and the world of Bridgerton," Netflix's Head of Global TV, Bela Bajaria, said in a statement.

She added, "Shonda [Rhimes] and her team are thoughtfully building out the Bridgerton universe so they can keep delivering for the fans with the same quality and style they love. And by planning and prepping all the upcoming seasons now, we also hope to keep up a pace that will keep even the most insatiable viewers totally fulfilled."

The yet-to-be-named series will also go into the young lives of Violet Bridgerton (Ruth Gemmell) and Lady Danbury (Adjoa Andoh).

