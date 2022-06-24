Ads Are Coming to Netflix — Here's Who'll Be Impacted

Co-CEO Ted Sarandos confirmed on Thursday that advertisement-supported streaming will be added to the streaming service for subscribers who are willing to watch ads for a lower monthly rate.

"We've left a big customer segment off the table, which is people who say: 'Hey, Netflix is too expensive for me and I don't mind advertising,'" Sarandos said during a panel at the Cannes Lions festival, reported by The Hollywood Reporter. "We adding an ad tier; we're not adding ads to Netflix as you know it today. We're adding an ad tier for folks who say, 'Hey, I want a lower price and I'll watch ads.'"