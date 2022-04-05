Netflix Is a Joke: The Festival begins April 28 and runs through May 8 in Los Angeles

Netflix Adds to Comedy Festival Lineup with Shows from John Mulaney, Snoop Dogg and Bill Burr

Netflix is expanding its Netflix Is a Joke comedy festival with exciting additions to its lineup.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Mulaney, 39, will perform John Mulaney: From Scratch with Special Guest Earthquake at The Forum on May 3, and again at Hollywood Bowl on May 7.

Snoop Dogg, 50, will host Snoop Dogg's F*cn Around Comedy Special, which will take place at Hollywood Palladium and will also feature Katt Williams, Mike Epps, Sommore and others.

Burr, 53, will perform two shows for Bill Burr & Friends at Hollywood Palladium, both on May 4.

Netflix also added an event with comedian Billy Eichner, who will lead Stand Out: An LGBTQ+ Celebration. The event, which Netflix describes as "an all-star night of entertainment," will feature Bob the Drag Queen, Eddie Izzard, Fortune Feimster, Gina Yashere, Guy Branum, James Adomian and Joel Kim Booster.

Other exciting additions to the Netflix comedy festival lineup include performances from Sebastian Maniscalco, Franco Escamilla and stand-up from international comedians.

Netflix also announced events with the cast of some of its hit shows. The festival will now feature a Never Have I Ever Live Table Read hosted by series co-creators Mindy Kaling and Lang Fisher.

Cast members Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, Poorna Jagannathan, Darren Barnet, Jaren Lewison, Lee Rodriguez, Ramona Young, Richa Moorjani, Niecy Nash, Megan Suri, Rushi Kota and more will participate.

Never Have I Ever isn't the only Netflix series joining the festival — Cobra Kai is also making an appearance with the Cobra Kai: Live & Badass event.

never have I ever season 2 Credit: Netflix

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Described by Netflix as "an unprecedented, badass, one-night-only celebration!," the "explosion of the Cobra Kai universe" will feature conversations with the cast, plus live musical performances and photo ops for fans, who are encouraged to arrive in costume.

With the new lineup, Netflix's festival now includes more than 250 live shows, which will be held in 30-plus venues across Los Angeles. The upcoming event, which begins April 28 and runs through May 8, is produced by Netflix in association with Live Nation.