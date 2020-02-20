NeNe Leakes is still uncertain if she’s returning to Real Housewives of Atlanta next season.

Appearing on The Talk on Wednesday, the Bravo star admitted that she’s undecided about her future on the franchise.

“I will tell you that, as far as coming back, I feel like this show is my baby. I started this show. But I also feel like I don’t want to be in a group where I feel like everybody is attacking and being very malicious,” Leakes said.

Likely referring to Leakes’ longtime rival Kenya Moore, Sharon Osbourne said, “Well, I think that nasty girl is jealous of you … Without you, there ain’t no show.”

Leakes then went on to reveal that at the end of every season, she and her team “get together and talk about what’s best for me.”

“So hopefully Real Housewives is best for me, I don’t know,” she said, before adding that’s she’s “very undecided.”

“I mean, the show is still going on,” the 52-year-old continued. “And I have to finish watching the last episodes to make sure that nasty girl is staying in her place and not saying things that she shouldn’t be saying.”

Her new statements about RHOA come less than a month after she broke her silence on YouTube, addressing her friend and host Wendy Williams’ claim that Leakes planned to quit the show. (On the Jan. 21 episode of The Wendy Williams Show, the daytime diva claimed she had gotten a text message from Leakes announcing that she was leaving the long-running Bravo reality series.)

“Wendy and I are friends,” Leakes said in January. “I have vented to her on many occasions. That particular day, I did not vent to her, I just sent her one text. And then she went out on the couch and started talking.”

“I think that personal private conversations should stay private,” Leakes added. “I think that anybody should be able to vent to a friend without a friend totally outing them or saying what they said to anyone. I just … it was not a cool thing.”

Leakes further shared that she and Williams, 55, talked it out — though she was still upset by the situation at the time.

“When stuff like that happens, it really hurts because it’s like, you don’t know if you can trust anybody,” Leakes said. “Like, who can you trust? Who can you talk to? It’s just like, ‘Oh my gosh, you can’t talk to anybody about anything person!’ So I’ve dealt with that.”

After Williams spoke about their private conversation on The Wendy Williams Show, Leakes’ rep told PEOPLE, “It’s been an especially difficult couple of weeks for NeNe, and she was venting to her friend in private correspondence. Nothing has been confirmed or officially decided for next season.”

If she does leave RHOA, this won’t be the first time she’s stepped away. Back in season 8, she left to focus on her acting career, booking a series of television roles (Glee, The New Normal, E!’s Fashion Police). Though Leakes appeared as a guest that year, she skipped season 9 altogether before returning in season 10 as a full-time Housewife.