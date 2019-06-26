NeNe Leakes Tweets About a 'Husband' Talking to a 'Female Employee' & Fans Think It's About Gregg

Image zoom NeNe Leakes, Gregg Leakes, Porsha Williams Tibrina Hobson/WireImage; Slaven Vlasic/Getty

NeNe Leakes has fans questioning the state of her marriage after she tweeted about a “husband/boyfriend” talking to a “female employee.”

On Wednesday, The Real Housewives of Atlanta star, 51, asked her followers for advice, writing, “U find out ur husband/boyfriend been talkin on the phone regularly to 1 of ur female employees as ‘just a friend’ but u had no knowledge of it.”

“Did he cross any lines?” NeNe continued. “He said, we never talked sex! I just needed some1 to talk 2.”

She concluded the peculiar tweet by adding that she was “askin 4 a friend since y’all know EVERYTHING.”

However, that didn’t stop fans from speculating.

“@greggleaks?!?” one fan wrote in response, tagging NeNe’s husband Gregg Leakes.

“Sounds like a story line to get you back to being relevant on RHOA and it sounds like another thing there putting it there to justify you leaving Gregg… you’ve been doing that for quite a while now,” another user tweeted.

“You need to have that deep conversation with Gregg. Before you jump to conclusions. Communication is very important! But, actually listen to what he is saying don’t read anything into your conversation. Pray before you talk to him. Ask GOD to intervene!” a different fan said.

RELATED: NeNe Leakes Questions If Gregg’s Stage 3 Cancer Is ‘Payback’ After She Revealed He Cheated

One user even accused NeNe of calling out fellow RHOA cast member Porsha Williams.

“This shade towards @Porsha4real guarantee and I will not even answer this messy crap. Really,” the user tweeted.

A rep for NeNe did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

Williams, 38, recently split with her fiancé of 8 months — Dennis McKinley. The breakup comes just three months after they welcomed their daughter Pilar Jhena.

While it’s not clear if NeNe was actually talking about herself or Williams, the Bravo personality has previously revealed she’s considering divorcing Gregg following a season full of hardships due to Gregg’s battle with stage 3 colon cancer.

Image zoom NeNe and Gregg Leakes Nene Leakes/Instagram

On the RHOA reunion in April, NeNe revealed she and Gregg are sleeping in separate rooms in their home while seeing a counselor to work through their problems.

Asked if they hope to save their marriage, Gregg told reunion host Andy Cohen that he does, but NeNe said she is still unsure.

“I can’t tell you anything that I’m going to do,” she said. I feel like I have been pushed up against a wall and I’m coming out as ‘no.’ … Anything is possible, we just have to see.”

The couple wed in 1997 and stayed together until 2010, when they separated amid a series of nasty fights that played out on RHOA‘s third season. They divorced the following year, only to remarry in June 2013 at a ceremony that was filmed for her spinoff, I Dream of NeNe: The Wedding.

NeNe’s cryptic tweet comes after rumors surfaced alleging she was suspended from the reality series.

“I have never been suspended,” NeNe said definitively when asked on the Majic Radio Show if she had been asked by Bravo to sit out the first half of the new season. “And I am on season 12. Thank you very much.”

Image zoom Porsha Williams Paul Drinkwater/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Rumors began to swirl about NeNe being suspended after the dramatic season 11 finale. In the episode, NeNe ripped off a cameraman’s shirt after he went into her closet during her “Bye Wigs” party.

NeNe expressed that she did not want anyone to enter her closet, but costars Kandi Burruss and Williams decided to go in anyway.

“Hell no,” NeNe said after Burruss, 43, asked to see the inside. “My closet is not together.”

RELATED: Kandi Burruss Reveals Her Feeling on Nene Leakes After ‘RHOA’ Reunion: “She’s the Last Person I Look at to Validate Me”

As the cameraman followed Burruss and Williams into the closet, NeNe leapt up and ripped at his shirt, trying to prevent him from going in any further.

NeNe told Cohen, 51, on Watch What Happens Live after the episode aired that she did not think she overreacted.

“How are you going to overreact in your own home? If I tell you to visit me and sit right here, you need to sit right here. You don’t have the right to go through my house to open my doors, my closets, my pantries, none of that,” she told Cohen.