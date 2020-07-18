"Pray for her strength," NeNe Leakes said on Friday, after speaking with Tamar Braxton

NeNe Leakes Shares Update on ‘Strong’ Tamar Braxton: She’s ‘Gonna Get Thru This But Please Pray’

NeNe Leakes is sharing an update on her friend Tamar Braxton, who was hospitalized on Thursday night, according to multiple reports.

“When you are a strong person, you manage stress differently! People tend to judge the outside Strength on the inside abilities to cope! A lot of strong people cry in the dark and hurt alone,” Leakes wrote in an Instagram message on Friday night.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta star, 52, went on to share that she “often” talks with Braxton, and had spoken to her on Thursday and “tried to pull her thru this moment.”

Leakes also said she spoke to both the singer and reality TV star, 43, and her boyfriend David Adefeso on Friday.

“I want to say this......check on your strong friends! Try not to judge so much! know that there are people being treated wrong for real and It’s really painful," she added. "I know Tamar is gonna get thru this but please pray for her strength."

Image zoom Nene Leakes and Tamar Braxton Gabriel Olsen/FilmMagic; David Livingston/Getty Images

Porsha Williams also shared a supportive message.

“You are so powerful!! You will make it through this in the name of Jesus ! I pray for your protection, strength and health!” the RHOA star, 39, also wrote on Friday, alongside a photo of Braxton. “

“Love you please know there is no Judgement only open arms and understanding,” she added. “Let’s all pray for @tamarbraxton.”

The Blast and TMZ previously reported that Braxton was found unresponsive in her room at the Ritz-Carlton hotel in downtown Los Angeles on Thursday.

The Blast reported that Braxton is in stable condition but still unconscious, and is currently under 24-hour watch at the hospital.

A spokesperson for the LAPD previously told PEOPLE that officers responded to a call around 9:45 p.m. on Thursday at the hotel's location in regards to an individual who had a medical emergency. The spokesperson said that the individual was transported to the hospital.

"Tamar has had a very tough and emotional day — more information will be coming in the next few days. Please pray for her," A a spokesperson for the star told The Blast.

Image zoom Tamar Braxton Mjt/Admedia/Sipa/Shutterstock

Braxton and Adefeso's Thursday night episode of their show Coupled & Quarantined, which they livestream on YouTube, did not air as planned, with the channel instead posting a 10-minute video with a statement to fans.

"Hello y'all, unfortunately your girl Tamar is under the weather today and not feeling well so we need to postpone today's show (don't worry it's not COVID)," the message began. "We're sad because we had a great show lined up for you today, but next week's show is going to be even bigger and better."

On Thursday, WE tv also debuted the new trailer for Braxton's series, Tamar Braxton: Get Ya Life! The supertease offered fans a look at the upcoming series, which explores the star's journey with motherhood, love and her career as she records a new album.