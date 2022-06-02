NeNe Leakes Sued by Boyfriend's Wife, Who Claims RHOA Alum Broke Up Their Marriage

NeNe Leakes has been served.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum is being sued by a woman named Malomine Tehmeh-Sioh, who is the wife of Leakes' current boyfriend, Nyonisela Sioh. The lawsuit, obtained by TMZ, claims that Leakes, 55, was intimate with Sioh while he was still in a relationship with Tehmeh-Sioh, and alleges Leakes ultimately broke up the marriage.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

In the documents, Tehmen-Sioh blames Leakes active social media presence — which featured many posts of Sioh — for causing her emotional distress, humiliation and even loss of affection for Sioh.

She's seeking over $100,000 in damages for the downfall of her marriage, which is a legal reason to sue in the state of North Carolina.

Leakes didn't immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment on the lawsuit.

NeNe Leakes and Nyonisela Sioh Credit: NeNe Leakes/Instagram

The RHOA alum went Instagram-official with Sioh in December 2021. At the time, a source told PEOPLE that Sioh brought joy to Leakes life while she was grieving the loss of her late husband, Gregg Leakes.

"She can't stop smiling around Nyonisela. It's still very new but she's almost like a teenager with him, just light and giggly and feeling those new relationship butterflies," the source said.

Since then, Leakes has shared snaps of the pair at dinners with friends, large events and even on vacation together. In January, she shared a selfie of the two with the caption "The way you love on me & take care of me…grateful!"

Leakes is currently involved in another lawsuit, though this time, she's the plaintiff. The reality star is suing Bravo, RHOA host, Andy Cohen and the show's production companies, True Entertainment and Truly Original, for alleged racist behavior.