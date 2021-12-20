RHOA Alum NeNe Leakes Spotted Holding Hands with New Man Months After Husband Gregg's Death

NeNe Leakes appears open to finding love again after losing her husband Gregg to cancer.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum, 54, was pictured leaving a Miami Beach restaurant on Saturday and holding hands with a new romantic interest, a man named Nyonisela Sioh.

Sioh previously made an appearance on Leakes' Instagram page when she shared pictures from her surprise birthday party last week. "I love all of y'all for loving me and making sure am good during this time ❤️," she captioned the post.

Around the same time, the reality star confirmed to The Shade Room that she and Sioh are dating, and shared that Gregg gave her his blessing to see other people.

"I will love Gregg forever & ever! Grieving is hard! Even harder & depressing alone. Gregg and I had a very tearful conversation before his passing. His words to me were 'be happy, keep smiling and he who finds you, has found a good one,' " she told the outlet.

In June, Leakes revealed during an Instagram Live that husband Gregg's colon cancer – which he had first been diagnosed with in 2018 – had returned, and that he was in the hospital recovering from surgery at the time.

"He's been in the hospital for a week, tomorrow," the reality star said when asked for an update on Gregg, adding, "I'm sure he'll be home in about a week or so. He had to have a surgery. It's difficult."

Three months later, Gregg died "peacefully in his home" at age 66 after a nearly four-year battle with the disease, and in a Sept. issue of PEOPLE, the Never Make the Same Mistakes Twice author shared the final moments of his life.

"The last five days before his passing was really beautiful," she said. "All of his children were there. His best friends were there. Our closest friends were there. We all sat with him around the clock."

"We talked a lot, and we made peace with what was happening," Leakes added.

In October, the Bravo star took a moment to give a shoutout to everyone – including all of the "gentlemen" – sliding into her DMs following her husband's death during an Instagram Live.

"Thank you to everybody. All the gentlemen that have been in my DMs, thank y'all too," NeNe said, per Entertainment Tonight.