NeNe Leakes' Son Brentt, 23, Recovering After Hospitalization for Heart Failure, Stroke

"He's in good spirits," RHOA alum NeNe Leakes said of her son Brentt Leakes, 23, who was hospitalized last month

Published on October 10, 2022 03:32 PM
Brentt Leakes and NeNe Leakes attend The Linnethia Lounge Grand Opening on May 28, 2021 in Duluth, Georgia.
Photo: Prince Williams/Wireimage

NeNe Leakes has given a promising update on her son Brentt Leakes' health.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum, 54, thanked her 4.3 million Instagram followers for their support on Monday as she confirmed via her Instagram Story that the 23-year-old was hospitalized last month with congestive heart failure and a stroke, as previously reported by TMZ.

Noting that the episode happened "two weeks ago," Leakes said, "He's only 23, so he's really young for something like that to happen to him."

She continued, "This is not the way I wanted it to come out. We wanted to be able to talk about it ourself when Brentt was in a better place. So, here I am because I would rather the correct thing be out there than something that's not correct."

NeNe explained that Brentt has been "struggling with speaking" but has "shown some improvement, and we're really happy and blessed for that."

She added, "Brentt FaceTimed me this morning. He's in good spirits."

The Glee alum said that because of his age and condition, doctors confirmed her son had not taken any drugs or and did not have HIV, COVID-19 or some other form of infection. She also responded to her followers who've asked in her DMs if Brentt's weight could be the problem, assuring them the doctors ruled that out too.

"So, they have run a number of tests on him to see what could have possibly made this happen to him," she explained. "And we are still trying to figure out. Because if we knew the cause, obviously they could treat the cause. It was very scary."

She noted that doctors have even considered it could be a genetic condition, as she recalled being treated for blood clots on her lungs in 2013.

Nene and Gregg Leakes
Nene and Gregg Leakes. Paul Marotta/Getty

NeNe also explained that Brentt has gone through a lot in light of the recent one-year anniversary of his father Gregg Leakes, who died at age 66 due to colon cancer.

"One of the things I do know, Brentt was very stressed out in the month of September because that was the one-year anniversary for the passing of his dad," she said. "He was very close to his dad and he's been super stressed out over it. And I don't even know if that has anything to do with it at all."

As for their family business, the Linnethia Lounge, which Brentt runs in Duluth, Georgia, it's still open during regular hours. "Brentt ran the lounge, that was his pride and joy. He loved it," she said, noting that it's "very possible" they will sell the business.

"We have sat and talked about selling the lounge now because it's something that Brentt runs along with me," NeNe continued. "I got into business with Brentt and Gregg and some other friends to do it. And this is just a lot right now on me."

