NeNe Leakes Posts Smiling Pics with Boyfriend amid Ex-Wife's Infidelity Lawsuit: 'Yours, Mine, Ours'

Leakes posted several cozy photos with Nyonisela Sioh on her Instagram Story, showing the couple grinning as they attended a friend's 58th birthday party

NeNe Leakes is not letting anyone or anything stand in the way of her happiness.

Leakes, 55, posted several snaps and videos with Sioh on her Instagram Story, including one clip of the couple driving in the car set to the tune of "Hrs and Hrs" by Muni Long.

"Yours, mine, ours," the lyrics to the song read across the screen. "I could do this for hours. Sit and talk to you for hours."

While Leakes recorded the video, she fixed her hair and smiled at the camera, often panning back to her boyfriend, who appeared to be driving the vehicle.

Then, on Friday morning, Leakes posted multiple photos from their friend's birthday gathering. Leakes wore a blue form-fitting dress as she posed and smiled with her pals and boyfriend at the event.

In the documents, Tehmeh-Sioh blames Leakes' active social media presence — which features many posts of Sioh — for causing her emotional distress, humiliation and even loss of affection.

The plaintiff is seeking over $100,000 in damages for the downfall of her marriage, which is a legal reason to sue in the state of North Carolina.

Shortly after the news broke, Leakes addressed the situation on an Instagram Live, according to TMZ, where she told viewers to "show each other a little more love."

"I'm already out here a husband stealer and this is too much. And ain't nobody out here stealing husbands. Are they? I would never," she said. "Nobody wants to steal nobody else's problems, honey."

The former Housewife went Instagram-official with Sioh in December 2021. At the time, a source told PEOPLE that Sioh brought joy to Leakes' life while she was grieving the loss of her late husband, Gregg Leakes.

During the reunion for the first season of RHOA, Leakes infamously told Kim Zolciak-Biermann to "close your legs to married men." The comment came after Zolciak-Biermann, 44, told host Andy Cohen that "Big Poppa," with whom she had an on-again, off-again relationship, was still legally married to his wife, but in the process of getting a divorce.

Leakes is reportedly also involved in another lawsuit in which she is the plaintiff. In a complaint filed in an Atlanta federal court in April, the reality star accused Bravo, Cohen and the RHOA production companies True Entertainment and Truly Original of racism and a hostile work environment, the Associated Press reported.

"NBC, Bravo and True foster a corporate and workplace culture in which racially-insensitive and inappropriate behavior is tolerated — if not, encouraged," the filing alleges, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Leakes also claimed her former costar and friend Zolciak-Biermann made racist comments for years, however, Leakes was the one who was punished after telling executives. Leakes alleges that executives "did not terminate their relationship with Zolciak-Biermann, nor take any other meaningful action to put an end to her racially-offensive behavior" but instead gave her a spinoff, referencing Zolciak-Biermann's Don't Be Tardy, which aired on Bravo for eight seasons.

"From the day the series began filming, NeNe was the target of systemic racism from costar Zolciak-Biermann, which was tolerated by Bravo executive producer Andy Cohen and other executives," Leakes' lawyer David deRubertis said in a statement to THR.