NeNe Leakes Slams Wendy Williams, Calls Andy Cohen ‘Racist’ After They Discuss Her RHOA Exit

During a Sunday night appearance on Watch What Happens Live, Williams, 56, said she does not think that Leakes' recent decision to quit the hit Bravo series ahead of its 13th season will be permanent.

"NeNe is my friend, and I know her as Linnethia, I don't know her as this person on reality TV, just what I watch," Williams told Cohen, adding, "I believe that this is not a truth."

"NeNe has quit the show several times and you'll have her back," she added. "NeNe likes attention, dramatic attention. I don't know what NeNe's going to be doing for money, I'm not trying to count coins, but the Housewives is that one thing that all the girls use to promote their other stuff."

Williams also rattled off ideas for spinoffs surrounding Leakes, deeming them all "boring."

"And what are they gonna do? Is it gonna be Gregg and NeNe, you're gonna give them another reality show? That's boring," she said. "How about it NeNe being a grandmother? That's boring. NeNe and her own kids, that's boring. NeNe trying to figure out Hollywood, that's boring."

"Listen, she probably has a lot of opportunities and hopefully she will come back at some point," Cohen said.

"She did say that the phone is ringing," Williams pointed out.

"Yeah, I don't doubt it," the host added. "I think her phone is always ringing, she's done a million other shows."

Following the WWHL interview, Leakes, who recently claimed that Bravo "forced" her out of RHOA, sent a flurry of angry tweets.

"Both are f their ratings are LOW! Bye QUEENS," the reality star, 52, wrote.

In a second tweet, Leakes alluded to Williams' past cocaine addiction , writing, "She on cocaine so they should stop using her to talk! They both need my help with their poor ratings."

A rep for Williams had no comment.

Leakes also appeared to call Cohen "racist."

"I will ALWAYS eat and eat good! Believe that. I have ALWAYS believed in multiple streams of income so the leakes are good you ole cocaine head and you ole racist. No one knew you until YOU knew me. Remember I’m ICON. Don’t forget," she said.

In another tweet, Leakes wrote, "The racist is the master manipulator! They using me for ratings like they have always done."

As to the reason behind her exit, Leakes claimed on Twitter that she was only offered half a season, while other, white Housewives OGs, including Beverly Hills' Kyle Richards and New York's Ramona Singer, were offered full seasons. (The casts of RHONY and RHOBH for next season have yet to be confirmed, but one original Housewife, RHOC's Vicki Gunvalson, said she quit ahead of the new season.)

"We strictly talking the OG’s. I was the ONLY BLACK OG. My white counter parts were elevated and given full season episodes EVERY season. Each season i was given less & less. Don’t ask me, @ Andy and @ Bravo and ask them why," she tweeted.

In a Twitter exchange on Saturday, a fan asked Leakes if she would be getting her own spinoff show on Bravo, to which she replied, “They don’t think I deserve to work at all in any [capacity].”

“It sound[s] like they forced you out!” another fan said.

“They definitely did," Leakes responded.

Reps for Bravo and Cohen had no comment.

Leakes announced on her YouTube channel earlier this month that she would not be returning to RHOA for its upcoming 13th season.

"It wasn't an easy decision for me," she said. "It was hard. I started on The Real Housewives of Atlanta in 2008. We took off like a rocket. I mean, we took off. You could have never told me that I would start on this little show and it still be going strong 13, 14 years later. And it is. I'm just so happy that I can say that I was a part of a genre that opened up doors for Black ensemble reality shows to step up and be a part of what we all now love so much, reality TV."

After thanking her fans, Bravo, the cast and her team for supporting her over the years, she ended her message by promising, "I will see you again. Real soon."

Back in January, Williams claimed on her talk show that Leakes was quitting RHOA. Leakes later denied that was true but admitted that she was still debating it.

"I don't know. I just don't know," Leakes told PEOPLE in May. "I got back and forth with it every day. I feel like it's a big conversation I need to have with the network and with production. Because if they value their talent in some sort of way, then we need to talk. We need to come up with some sort of compromise here."