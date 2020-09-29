"She does Andy Cohen's show and here she sits speaking negatively of my exit and bringing my family into the equation," NeNe Leakes says of old friend Wendy Williams

Why Nene Leakes Is Feuding with Wendy Williams: 'Stop Bringing Up My Name'

On Tuesday, the 52-year-old reality star uploaded a video to YouTube to address all of the drama surrounding her exit from the Real Housewives of Atlanta — as well as her recent quarrel with the talk-show host and Bravo boss Andy Cohen.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Starting off the seven-minute long video by thanking fans and her Bravo friends for wishing her well, Leakes said leaving the hit reality franchise was ″not an easy decision,″ but it was the ″right decision″ for her at this time in her life.

Moving on, Leakes said she does not consider Williams, 56, to be a friend after her conversation with Cohen, 52, on Watch What Happens Live.

″I don't have a friend that knows what I have been going through lately that would do this kind of thing to me,″ she said. ″I don't have that friend that is around me.″

Leakes says she took issue with daytime diva's commentary about her RHOA exit on The Wendy Williams Show but stayed silent. The WWHL discussion, however, appears to have sent her over the edge.

″She does Andy Cohen's show and here she sits speaking negatively of my exit and bringing my family into the equation,″ she said. ″Now that's what you not gonna do, Wendy.″

As for Cohen, Leakes said she has ″been forced out of the franchise″ — a claim she will address further in a later video.

″So since I have been forced out of the franchise, then leave my name alone. Let me sit over here and heal in peace, okay?″ she said. ″Leave me alone."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories

Addressing Cohen directly, Leakes said that if he doesn't have "anything positive to say" about her working for Bravo after 13 years, then he should "stop bringing up my name on your show to help your ratings."

"You didn't want me here. You've been forcing me out for the last four years," she said. "There's no reason why you need to keep bringing me up and talking so negatively of me."

"If I don't mean s--- to you ... stop bringing up my name. Leave me alone, let me leave in peace. Leave me alone," she continued.

Leakes added of Williams and Cohen, "You guys have been sitting here poking the bear over and over again."

Reps for Williams and Cohen had no comment.

What exactly set Leakes off? Earlier this week on WWHL, Williams said that she does not think that Leakes' recent decision to quit the Bravo series ahead of its 13th season will be permanent.

″NeNe is my friend, and I know her as Linnethia, I don't know her as this person on reality TV, just what I watch,″ Williams told Cohen, adding, ″I believe that this is not a truth.″

″NeNe has quit the show several times and you'll have her back,″ she added. ″NeNe likes attention, dramatic attention. I don't know what NeNe's going to be doing for money, I'm not trying to count coins, but the Housewives is that one thing that all the girls use to promote their other stuff."

Williams also predicted that any potential spinoff surrounding Leakes would be ″boring."

″And what are they gonna do? Is it gonna be Gregg and NeNe, you're gonna give them another reality show? That's boring,″ she said. ″How about it NeNe being a grandmother? That's boring. NeNe and her own kids, that's boring. NeNe trying to figure out Hollywood, that's boring."

RELATED VIDEO: Bravo Reacts to NeNe Leakes' RHOA Exit: 'Maybe One Day She'll Hold the Peach Again'

Following the WWHL interview, Leakes sent out a flurry of angry tweets directed at Cohen and Williams.

″Both are f their ratings are LOW! Bye QUEENS," the reality star wrote, before she said in another tweet, ″I will ALWAYS eat and eat good! Believe that. I have ALWAYS believed in multiple streams of income so the leakes are good you ole cocaine head and you ole racist. No one knew you until YOU knew me. Remember I’m ICON. Don’t forget.″

In another tweet, Leakes also appeared to call Cohen ″racist,″ writing, ″The racist is the master manipulator! They using me for ratings like they have always done."

Image zoom Nene Leakes Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

As to the reason behind her exit, Leakes claimed on Twitter that she was only offered half a season during negotiations.