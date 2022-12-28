NeNe Leakes Shares Tweet About Deserving 'Grace' — and Returning to 'Housewives'

NeNe Leakes apparently has thoughts on a Real Housewives return — though she's letting others do the talking... for now.

The Real Housewive of Atlanta alum reposted a tweet questioning Bravo's sense of "grace" on Tuesday after Brandi Glanville sparked speculation about her own possible return to The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

Leakes, 55, retweeted a response to a fan account posting about Glanville's fate on Bravo: "It's Amazing to me how everyone can get an opportunity to return to these housewives shows but @NeNeLeakes when we know that's Housewife a Royalist. Where is the grace?"

Though Leakes platformed the sentiment on her account, she did not add her own comment.

The retweet comes a few months after Leakes dismissed her lawsuit against Bravo, NBC Universal and Housewives executive producer Andy Cohen. The suit was initially filed in April and alleged the parties "foster a corporate and workplace culture in which racially-insensitive and inappropriate behavior is tolerated — if not, encouraged."

Amy Sussman/Getty

The suit also named Leakes' former friend Kim Zolciak-Biermann, claiming the Don't Be Tardy star made racially insensitive comments for years and went without consequence while Leakes was allegedly reprimanded for the interactions. According to Leakes' suit, Bravo "did not terminate their relationship with Zolciak-Biermann, nor take any other meaningful action to put an end to her racially-offensive behavior."

Zolciak-Biermann, 44, denied the allegations, saying "You can't say things that aren't true and try to defame somebody," in conversation on OWN's The Nightcap with Carlos King.

The suit was mutually dismissed in August, though the agreement leaves room for Leakes to re-up the complaints in the future, should she choose, according to court documents obtained by PEOPLE.

Leakes joined the Atlanta franchise for its debut season in 2008. During season 8, she became a part-time cast member, eventually returning as a full-time Housewife in season 10. Leakes left the series entirely after season 12 in 2020.

Last year — months ahead of filing the lawsuit — Leakes said during a visit to The Real that she'd be willing to return to RHOA: "Yeah, sure. I'll return to the show. I'm okay with returning to the show as long as we can work through a few things. I'd be happy to return to the show."