NeNe Leakes Shares Sweet Photos with Boyfriend Nyonisela Sioh: 'The Way You Love on Me'

NeNe Leakes and Nyonisela Sioh are going strong.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum showed her boyfriend some love on Instagram on Monday, sharing several photos of the fashion designer to her Story alongside a sweet message.

In one shot, Sioh is seen wearing a suit with a camouflage pattern while looking straight at the camera with a serious look on his face.

"The way you love on me & take care of me…grateful!" she wrote over the photo.

NeNe also shared two more snapshots of the two posing together.

nene leakes, Nyonisela Sioh Credit: nene leakes/Instagram

NeNe was first romantically linked to Sioh when they stepped out holding hands while leaving a Miami Beach restaurant in December. Shortly after, a source told PEOPLE that Leakes and Sioh are dating.

At the time, an insider told PEOPLE that NeNe "can't stop smiling" around her new man, whom she met through former RHOA costar Cynthia Bailey's ex-husband Peter Thomas.

"It's still very new but she's almost like a teenager with him, just light and giggly and feeling those new relationship butterflies," said the insider.

nene leakes, Nyonisela Sioh Credit: nene leakes/Instagram

The reality star's new relationship comes after the death of her late husband, Gregg Leakes.

"It was obviously very hard for NeNe after Gregg's death, but she had been his caretaker for so long, she really lost what it was like to have a partner who prioritizes you," the insider added. "Nyonisela treats her like a queen. He's constantly fawning over her, showering her with compliments and putting her needs first. She couldn't have found a better guy to be with after her loss."

Gregg died after a long battle with colon cancer in September. He was 66.

In December, Nene confirmed to The Shade Room that she was dating someone new. She added that Gregg gave her permission to move on.