NeNe Leakes Shares Date Night Pics with Boyfriend Nyonisela Sioh: 'Almost Christmas Eve!'

The RHOA star started dating a new man three months after her husband, Gregg Leakes, died of colon cancer

NeNe Leakes is cozying up to her new beaux this Christmas.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta star, 54, shared a look into her pre-Christmas date night with new boyfriend Nyonisela Sioh on Thursday. In a series of videos and photos posted to her Instagram story, Leakes showed off a lobster tail dinner with Sioh and another friend, Jason Thomas.

The first video showed Leakes and Sioh getting cozy, as she rested her head on his shoulder and flicked her tongue in his direction.

"Almost Christmas Eve. Having dinner with…" she panned the camera to Sioh, though she didn't say his name. Leakes erupted with laughter.

A following video introduced her followers to the third dinner attendee. "Oh, we have another guest." She added. "So, Jason…he's single ladies."

Following the dinner videos, Leakes posted two snapshots of herself cozied up with Sioh. Leakes wore a white tank top and Sioh a black shirt.

Nene Leakes and Nyonisela Sioh Credit: nene leakes/ instagram

The new relationship comes just three months after Leakes lost her husband, Gregg Leakes, to colon cancer. A source explained the quick connection to PEOPLE saying Leakes is "very happy right now."

"She can't stop smiling around Nyonisela. It's still very new but she's almost like a teenager with him, just light and giggly and feeling those new relationship butterflies," the source said.

The source added that Leakes was responsible for taking care of Gregg as his health declined. "It was obviously very hard for NeNe after Gregg's death, but she had been his caretaker for so long, she really lost what it was like to have a partner who prioritizes you," they added.

"Nyonisela treats her like a queen. He's constantly fawning over her, showering her with compliments and putting her needs first. She couldn't have found a better guy to be with after her loss."