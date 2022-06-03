The reality star took to Instagram Live Thursday in the wake of the accusations and lawsuit against her from her boyfriend's wife

NeNe Leakes Says She 'Would Never' Steal Someone's Husband After Accusation: 'This is Too Much'

NeNe Leakes is defending herself — and her relationship!

After being accused in a lawsuit of intimacy with boyfriend Nyonisela Sioh while he was still in a relationship with his wife, Malomine Tehmeh-Sioh, the Real Housewives of Atlanta alum, 55, is speaking out.

On Thursday, Leakes addressed the situation on an Instagram Live, according to TMZ, where she told viewers to "show each other a little more love."

"I'm already out here a husband stealer and this is too much. And ain't nobody out here stealing husbands. Are they? I would never," she said.

She continued, "Nobody wants to steal nobody else's problems, honey."

The video comes just hours after the outlet surfaced the lawsuit, in which Tehmeh-Sioh claims that Leakes' relationship with Sioh ultimately broke up her marriage.

In the documents, Tehmeh-Sioh blames Leakes' active social media presence — which features many posts of Sioh — for causing her emotional distress, humiliation and even loss of affection.

The plaintiff is seeking over $100,000 in damages for the downfall of her marriage, which is a legal reason to sue in the state of North Carolina.

The former Housewife went Instagram-official with Sioh in December 2021. At the time, a source told PEOPLE that Sioh brought joy to Leakes' life while she was grieving the loss of her late husband, Gregg Leakes.

During the reunion for the first season of RHOA, Leakes infamously told Kim Zolciak-Biermann to "close your legs to married men." The comment came after Zolciak-Biermann, 44, told host Andy Cohen that "Big Poppa," with whom she had an on-again, off-again relationship, was still legally married to his wife, but in the process of getting a divorce.

Leakes is reportedly also involved in another lawsuit in which she is the plaintiff. In a complaint filed in an Atlanta federal court in April, the reality star accused Bravo, Cohen and the RHOA production companies True Entertainment and Truly Original of racism and a hostile work environment, the Associated Press reported.

"NBC, Bravo and True foster a corporate and workplace culture in which racially-insensitive and inappropriate behavior is tolerated — if not, encouraged," the filing alleges, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Leakes also claimed her former costar and friend Zolciak-Biermann made racist comments for years, however, Leakes was the one who was punished after telling executives. Leakes alleges that executives "did not terminate their relationship with Zolciak-Biermann, nor take any other meaningful action to put an end to her racially-offensive behavior" but instead gave her a spinoff, referencing Zolciak-Biermann's Don't Be Tardy, which aired on Bravo for eight seasons.

"From the day the series began filming, NeNe was the target of systemic racism from costar Zolciak-Biermann, which was tolerated by Bravo executive producer Andy Cohen and other executives," Leakes' lawyer David deRubertis said in a statement to THR.