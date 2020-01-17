NeNe Leakes Says She Wishes She Had Spit on Kenya Moore During Heated RHOA Argument — But Didn't

NeNe Leakes had some harsh words for her longtime rival Kenya Moore on Thursday afternoon.

In a tense tweet, the Real Housewives of Atlanta star, 52, lashed out against her Bravo costar — revealing that she wishes she had split on Moore during a recent argument the two had on the hit reality show.

Footage of the battle showed up on the RHOA midseason trailer, which dropped earlier in the day. It showed Leakes once again being held back from physically attacking Moore, as she had earlier this season. But this time, Leakes appeared to gather saliva in her mouth and gesture as if she were spitting.

Leakes never did actually split, Moore has said. But the mere thought of it was enough to end any chance of them actually having a friendship.

“I think she’s pretty much dead to me,” Moore said during a visit to Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen back in November. “When someone tries to spit on you, I think they’re not ever going to be friends with you.”

That seems to be fine with Leakes. On Thursday she defended herself, writing that Moore “needs to be spit on with all the horrible things she has said and done!“

“I DID the act but DIDN’T SPIT!” Leakes said. “I wish I had though! No regrets.”

Leakes went on to slam Moore for a series of allegations, including “constantly starting s— with me all season, lying on me, saying I’m on drugs and bipolar. Plus, that recent tweet she posted so enjoy the moment!”

It’s unclear to which tweet of Moore’s Leakes was referring. The former Miss USA has shaded Leakes in a series of tweets recently, calling her a “snake” for participating in a scandal this season about an alleged audio recording that involved Leakes’ former friend Cynthia Bailey.

It’s also not clear where Moore made claims about Leakes’ mental health or her drug usage, but Leakes has been recently shooting down any potential rumors about whether she does drugs — saying, in a video posted to her YouTube page on Tuesday, “I’ve never done drugs in my life, never, ever, ever.”

“If anybody ever insinuates or says I am on drugs, it’s only to be malicious,” Leakes said. “Everyone around me clearly knows that’s something I’m 1,000 percent against. All of my cast members know that as well. I don’t do anything like that and they all know that. … I think it’s jacked up when people try to make labels to try to say things that aren’t true to make people look bad. It’s crazy.”

“Listen, I would tell you myself if I was on drugs, but that’s just not something I would do,” Leakes added. “I have kids. If I was on drugs, I probably wouldn’t have half the things I have because people on drugs get rid of their money.”

As for their fight in the midseason trailer, drug allegations don’t appear to come into play, but Leakes and Moore do go out on two separate occasions.

“You ain’t gonna do nothing with me, ma’am!” Leakes shouts in Moore’s face at one event, the two once again being separated by security. “I ain’t never gonna be what you want!”

Later, during what appears to be a group trip to Greece, Moore tells Leakes to “please go to jail again” (a reference to Leakes’ time spent behind bars prior to her reality TV fame).

“You is a dumb-ass bitch!” Leakes hollers back, seconds before nearly splitting on her.

All in all, the two clearly aren’t mending fences anytime soon.

“I always say, ‘never say never.’ I rarely say never, but my feelings are really strong on this one,” Moore told PEOPLE, during a visit to PEOPLE TV’s Reality Check in November. “I can get along with anyone. I can be cordial to anyone, in any circumstance. But that one is a long time coming.”

The Real Housewives of Atlanta airs Sundays (8 p.m. ET) on Bravo.