NeNe Leakes' RHOA Costars Shade Her for Skipping BravoCon: 'We're Here for the Fans'

NeNe Leakes was missing from BravoCon over the weekend, though she was certainly a hot topic at the Real Housewives of Atlanta panel on Saturday.

While speaking about all things RHOA, Leakes’ costars Kenya Moore, Cynthia Bailey, Eva Marcille and Porsha Williams were questioned about the O.G. Atlanta Housewives’ absence from the network’s first-ever fan convention.

“This platform is for the fans. We’re here because we want to be here for the fans,” Moore said, throwing some shade.

Asked if the group dynamic is different without Leakes, Williams said yes.

“In this group, I think when one of us is missing, the dynamic changes,” said Williams, 38. “This group is a group of very strong-minded women, women who are very vocal, very opinionated. It will always be something happening with usm and when one of us is missing or when one of rejoins the group, it’s obviously going to be another spark. Each person in the cast plays their part. When NeNe comes, you’ll see another dynamic in the group.”

Moore — a longtime rival of Leakes’ — didn’t appear to agree that anything was missing.

“Just fast-forward through her parts,” Moore, 48, quipped of Leakes, 51.

Image zoom RHOA stars Cynthia Bailey, Eva Marcille, Porsha Williams and Kenya Moore — with moderator Sylvia Obell — at BravoCon

Image zoom Porsha Williams and Kenya Moore Dia Dipasupil/Bravo

A rep for Leakes did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment about why she didn’t attend BravoCon.

Leakes was also not in the first two episodes of RHOA season 12, telling PEOPLE in November that she missed those because contract negotiations kept her away from the cameras.

“I was sitting here trying to work my contract out,” Leakes said.

The decision wasn’t an easy one, she said added. “There were a lot of rumors around the time and I was really skeptical about what I was going to do,” she said. “I really didn’t know what I was going to do, I really didn’t. I had one foot in and one foot out.”

Image zoom NeNe Leakes Getty

As an original cast member on the series when RHOA kicked off in 2008, the show skyrocketed the ever-outspoken Leakes to fame and made her a household name.

That popularity led to a series of television roles (Glee, The New Normal, E!’s Fashion Police) and ultimately caused Leakes to walk away from the series in seasons 8 and 9.

She returned in season 10, though her past few years on the show haven’t always been easy. Last season, Leakes’ longstanding friendship withide-or-die Bailey fall apart, and she found herself in a physical altercation with a cameraman when he tried to film in her closet despite her repeated requests to not do so.

Image zoom The Real Housewives of Atlanta season 12 cast Bravo Media/ Tommy Garcia

Whether or not season 12 will be smoother for Leakes remains to be seen.

She appeared for the first time on Sunday’s third episode, saying that her husband’s cancer battle has changed her (“I’m not the same NeNe”) and that, in some of her past arguments, she’s been “petty.”

Does that mean there’s hope for her and Moore? Probably not.

“I was a girl before who would never say never, because I do believe that anything can happen. Things change, your life changes. With regards to NeNe, I think that relationship is done pretty much,” Moore said at BravoCon.

Leakes agreed. “Watch the show this season and you will see me make an effort. You’ll see me try. It goes nowhere,” she previously told PEOPLE. “There’s no similarities between Kenya and I; she’s completely different. Yes, we’re both big personalities, but it’s one thing to have a big personality, but it’s another thing to be one bean short of a taco. Those are two different things.”

Image zoom Kenya Moore and NeNe Leakes Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic; Gregg DeGuire/WireImage

BravoCon ran from Friday through Sunday across three venues in the Big Apple: The Manhattan Center (311 W 34th St), Skylight Modern (537 W 27th St) and Union West (535 W 28th St).

Over 88 Bravolebrities were said to be in attendance total, with more than 50 live events on the docket, including performances, insider panels, podcasts, dining experiences, photo opportunities and a Bravo bazaar marketplace.

For those wanting a trip down memory lane, there was also a Real Housewives museum with more than a decade’s worth of behind-the-scenes photos, reunion dresses and show memorabilia.

The weekend started on Friday night with the biggest Watch Happens Live with Andy Cohen taping ever and closed out Sunday with a live performance of Luann de Lesseps‘ hit Countess and Friends cabaret show.