"I love reading the messages," the RHOA alum said, adding that "they are inspiring to say the least"

NeNe Leakes Responds to 'Gentlemen' Sliding Into Her DMs After Husband Gregg's Death

NeNe Leakes has a special message for everyone — including a few men — that have slid into her DMs following her husband Gregg Leakes' death last month.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum, 53, gave them a shoutout Wednesday on her Instagram Story, according to Entertainment Tonight, thanking them and others for sharing their support during this difficult time in her life.

"Thank you to everybody. All the gentleman that have been in my DMs, thank y'all too," NeNe said, per ET.

"I'm just over here doing me right now, but hey!" she added. "I love reading the messages. They are inspiring to say the least. Thank you."

NeNe's husband died "peacefully" following a battle with colon cancer, a family spokesperson said on Sept. 1. He was 66.

After his death, NeNe opened up to PEOPLE about the special moments she shared with her husband before he took his final breath.

"The last five days before his passing was really beautiful," she said. "All of his children were there. His best friends were there. Our closest friends were there. We all sat with him around the clock."

"We talked a lot, and we made peace with what was happening," she added.

While NeNe was hit with an overwhelming sense of loss, she said she found comfort in some of Gregg's last words to her: "I'm not going to leave you. God is going to bless you."

Added NeNe: "He said he wanted me to move on with my life."

NeNe has since put the Georgia mansion she once shared with her late husband on the market. The Mediterranean-style 5-bedroom, 7-bathroom home in Duluth is listed at $4 million.