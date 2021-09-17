"I have good days and bad days, but they say it's normal," Nene Leakes said

NeNe Leakes Opens Up About Adjusting to Her 'New Normal' Following Husband Gregg's Death

NeNe Leakes is getting used to her "new normal."

On Thursday, the 53-year-old Real Housewives of Atlanta alum shared a series of videos on her Instagram Story where she addressed life after the death of her husband Gregg Leakes, who died last month from colon cancer at age 66.

Debuting a new blonde look, NeNe told followers "So I played in dark hair long enough. Now that I'm having to adjust to my new life, my new normal, I thought I'd go back to blonde."

Speaking about her support system at home as she grieves, Nene revealed "I have a whole group of people that's coming to my house every day doing different stuff with me, so I'm trying to keep my mind off of, you know, events that recently happened. ... I'm okay and I'm pushing through."

"I have good days and bad days, but they say it's normal," she continued. "So, some days I'm up, some days I'm down. Today I felt like going to the salon, so that was good. I normally don't go to the salon, I usually have people come to my house. Today, I decided to drive to the salon and actually sit in the salon with other women and that was good to be around other people."

nene leakes Credit: Nene Leakes/Instagram

Earlier this month, Gregg died "peacefully" in his home, PEOPLE reported at the time.

"Today the Leakes family is in deep pain with a broken heart. After a long battle with cancer, Gregg Leakes has passed away peacefully in his home surrounded by all of his children, very close loved ones and wife Nene Leakes," publicist and longtime family friend Ernest Dukes said in a statement. "We ask that you pray for peace and strength over their family & allow them to mourn in private during this very very difficult time."

The couple wed in 1997, and divorced in 2011, before remarrying in June 2013. They share one son together, Brentt Leakes, 22.

Shortly after Gregg's death, NeNe held a "celebration of life" for him at her Linnethia Lounge in Atlanta, where she paid tribute to her husband while surrounded by their loved ones.

The following day, the reality star shared a collection of photos from the event, admitting that she was initially hesitant to share on social media.

"It took a whole day for me to decide if i wanted to post pictures from Gregg's 'Celebration Of Life' Ceremony," NeNe wrote on Instagram. "What a celebration it was!"

"I am grateful for all of you❤️🙏🏾," she continued, adding, "THANK YOU FROM THE BOTTOM OF MY HEART!I LOVE GREGG SO MUCH AND MISS HIM A LOT💔. I will continue to be strong and celebrate his life🙏🏾."