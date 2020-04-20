NeNe Leakes Makes Shocking Claims About Kenya Moore's Marriage and Daughter in RHOA Finale

Image zoom Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images (2)

The ongoing battle between NeNe Leakes and Kenya Moore came to an explosive conclusion on Sunday’s The Real Housewives of Atlanta finale.

Following a season of feuding, the two Bravo costars and longtime rivals came face-to-face for one last fiery fight, which had to be broken up by security.

Their exchange came after each had traded below-the-belt jabs about the other behind their backs. Moore threw the first punch, telling TMZ in an on-camera interview that Leakes “has very few friends.”

“She’s absolutely a bully,” Moore told TMZ, adding that she wouldn’t be turning to Leakes for guidance on how to handle her ongoing separation from husband Marc Daly. “I don’t take any kind of advice from NeNe. Definitely, not about wigs.”

Those comments left Leakes infuriated, and she retaliated by floating shocking allegations about Moore to talk-show host Wendy Williams.

“I don’t talk about her on red carpets, and I can say a lot of things,” said Leakes, 52, before implying that Moore’s marriage to Daly wasn’t official. “Kenya’s marriage license has never ever been found by no one. She ain’t JLo. She ain’t Beyoncé, and they found their marriage license but they can’t find hers. They are not legally married, so there is nothing to divorce. I heard it was a handshake and an agreement that they get together and have a baby and she paid for them.”

Leakes also claimed that Moore, 49, didn’t use her own egg to conceive 1-year-old daughter Brooklyn Doris.

“I am not anywhere talking about that because that’s her baby,” Leakes said. “You see me on a red carpet asking where her eggs were found, saying it was Marc’s sperm and some eggs that they bought or found out of the country somewhere — that’s why the baby looks so much like him.”

“I’m happy for her to be a mother. If she found an egg outside up under a chicken, I think it’s great that she had a baby,” Leakes added, shadily.

The legitimacy of Moore’s marriage and the origin of her pregnancy have been questioned in the tabloids in the past, though this is the first time those allegations have been brought up on RHOA.

Moore has long denied the allegations, telling PEOPLE in October that “rumors like this are completely baseless and I won’t be spending any energy addressing them further.”

She might have told Leakes that herself, but the RHOA O.G. Leakes had never brought up her claims to Moore directly. But at Kandi Burruss’ baby shower on RHOA, Leakes confronted Moore about her “bully” comments, saying that Moore was actually the bully amongst the group.

“You’re the real bully now… ” Leakes said. “You done bullied plenty of people in this circle.”

But Moore wouldn’t back down, slamming Leakes for trying to spit on her during their trip to Greece earlier in the season.

“No I did not. Let’s be very clear, bully. … Because if I wanted to spit on you, you know you would have been spit on,” Leakes said. “I didn’t try [to spit on you]. Because anything I want to do, I will do it.”

“It’s going to get real dirty. It’s going to get dirty now,” Leakes said, warning Moore as she got closer. “Don’t touch me now, because I ain’t going to be what you want. You ain’t going to do nothing to me. … I’m not going to be what you want.”

“You’re never what I want,” Moore quipped back. “You’re the low-class blonde in the wig.”

In the end, Burruss and her husband Todd Tucker called security on the two, and they went their separate ways.

“Kenya picks with me for no reason. In her head she thinks it’s a good thing to do,” Leakes told audiences on Sunday’s RHOA. “She wants me to pop her. Girl, I’m not going to pop you, my damn press-on nail might come off.”

Tensions between Leakes and Moore go way back. During last year’s finale, NeNe made a series of snide comments about her then-pregnant costar, calling her a “monster” and making fun of her size by saying that she looked as though she was “going to have a buffalo.”

Since the season of RHOA wrapped, the two have continued to throw shade toward each other in the press, and have both said they don’t see a reconciliation in their future.

“I always say, ‘never say never.’ I rarely say never, but my feelings are really strong on this one,” Moore told PEOPLE in November. “I can get along with anyone. I can be cordial to anyone, in any circumstance. But that one is a long time coming.”

“[Kenya’s] a monster,” Leakes told PEOPLE in March. “She’s mean. She’s mean. She plays dirty. She hits below the belt. And I don’t think it’s necessarily to make great television for reality … I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again; I think she’ll be the demise of the franchise in Atlanta.”

During the RHOA finale, Leakes denied that she’d nearly spit on Moore. But on social media, she said she “DID the act but DIDN’T SPIT.”

“She needs to be spit on with all the horrible things she had said and done,” Leakes said on tweeted of Moore. “I wish I had though! No regrets.”