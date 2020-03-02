NeNe Leakes Says Kenya Moore's Marital Issues Are 'Karma' for Past RHOA Behavior

NeNe Leakes doesn’t have any sympathy for Kenya Moore, even after her separation from husband Marc Daly.

“It’s karma,” the Real Housewives of Atlanta star tells PEOPLE, when asked about Moore, 49, and Daly — who announced to PEOPLE exclusively in September that they were going their separate ways after eight years of marriage.

“What goes around, comes around, and Kenya had this coming,” Leakes, 52, adds, pointing to previous times Moore involved herself in the marriages of her costars. “She has interfered with other girls on this show’s relationships. Years ago, when [Phaedra Parks] was married to [Apollo Nida], Kenya was playing around with the whole situation. And then this year, she brings another women in front of [Tanya Sam], saying that Tanya’s man [Paul Judge] cheated, trying to do something to their relationship. Plus, she had discussed me and my relationship in the past. So now that your relationship has crumbled? Good. You deserved it.”

“I don’t feel sorry for her at all,” Leakes, 52, continues. “When you did things like that, it’s very difficult for someone to feel anything but happy. You got yours.”

Leakes’ words should come as no surprise to anyone who has been watching RHOA over the years.

Both Atlanta Housewives have been at odds since Moore joined the franchise in season 5, even nearly getting into a physical brawl this year during one heated argument filmed while on a group trip to Toronto.

The source of their tensions has varied throughout multiple seasons. Most recently, during season 11’s finale, NeNe made a series of snide comments about her then-pregnant costar, making fun of her size by saying that she looked as though she was “going to have a buffalo.”

That comment isn’t reason enough for Moore to be mad though, Leakes tells PEOPLE. In fact, she believes Moore is just being calculated in her anger.

“She’s not authentic,” Leakes says, of Moore. “She is strategic about how she is going to come into each season. She plans it out in her head. ‘This season is going to be great for me to argue with NeNe.’ Anybody arguing with me is newsworthy, it’s just facts. I think she thinks, ‘This will be great, NeNe and I can argue and I’ll make headlines.’ At the end of the day, what the f— are we arguing about? Do you know? Because I don’t.”

“[Kenya’s] a monster,” Leakes continues. “She’s mean. She plays dirty. She hits below the belt. And I don’t think it’s necessarily to make great television for reality … I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again; I think she’ll be the demise of the franchise in Atlanta. I don’t think people like her. I think they like the car wreck that she is but a lot of people, they don’t like her.”

RELATED: Kenya Moore and Marc Daly’s Marriage Falls Apart in RHOA Episode Filmed Day Before Their Split

Moore has also been an outspoken critic of Leakes, telling PEOPLE in November that she doesn’t see the two ever mending fences again.

“I always say, ‘never say never.’ I rarely say never, but my feelings are really strong on this one,” Moore, 49, said. “I can get along with anyone. I can be cordial to anyone, in any circumstance. But that one is a long time coming.”

As for her marriage to Daly, though Sunday’s RHOA showed tensions between the two on the day leading up to their split, they appeared to be on the road to reconciliation.

“I didn’t get married to quit,” Moore told PEOPLE in October. “I love my husband. I don’t doubt that he loves me. Let me be clear, I took my vows seriously. I believe in for better and for worse and I believe in trying it all before you walk away, especially when we do have a child and we are a family.”

It seems to be working, the pair coparenting daughter Brooklyn Doris Daly, born on Nov. 4, 2018.

“We’re in a good place right now,” Moore said on Bravo’s Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen in February. “We’re trying to figure it out now. We had a beautiful brunch today and it is great.”

The Real Housewives of Atlanta airs Sundays (8 p.m. ET) on Bravo.