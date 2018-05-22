RHOA's NeNe Leakes Reveals Husband Gregg Has Been Hospitalized for 15 Days

NeNe Leakes‘ husband Gregg has been hospitalized once again.

NeNe, 50, revealed the news to her Instagram followers Monday — six months after a November episode of the Real Housewives of Atlanta documented Gregg, 63, being hospitalized for a “dangerously low” heart rate.

In a video shared with fans, NeNe explained that she was canceling two of her upcoming stand-up comedy shows due to Gregg’s recent hospitalization.

“First of all, I just want to say that I feel very blessed and extremely lucky to be able to do what I do. I’m so grateful that you guys purchased tickets to see me everywhere,” she began. “I have to cancel my Albany, New York show and my New York City Caroline’s show. Today marks the 15th day straight that Gregg has been in the hospital.”

“I find it very difficult to stand on stage and laugh and have a good time and give you guys your money’s worth knowing that my husband is in the hospital not feeling well,” she continued. “He has said to me over and over again, ‘Go on, go out there, have a good time, do the show, I’m going to be fine.’ But I find it mentally very hard for me to do that.”

“Gregg will be out of the hospital this week,” she added. “He will be stronger, he will be better and we will be out here doing this show again in no time. Thank you for loving me! Thank you so much.”

Though NeNe didn’t provide details of Gregg’s current condition, she slammed a tabloid report claiming he had been hospitalized due to heart issues and food poisoning.

“This is NOT an exclusive!! This is a ploy to try an find out what’s really going on!” she said. “Well what’s not going on is…he’s NOT in the hospital for an heart issue, he doesn’t and has NEVER had food poisoning! By the way, who the f— stays in the emergency room 15 days? It’s really sad people like Radar won’t respect your privacy when you need it most.”

“Thank you to those that have sent well wishes and good vibes!” she continued. “Thank you to our family and friends who are texting us with thoughts and prayers.”

NeNe and Gregg have been married since 1997 and together even longer — though, as RHOA fans remember, they briefly divorced in 2011 and remarried two years later (as seen on NeNe’s spin-off series, I Dream of NeNe: The Wedding).