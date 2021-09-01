NeNe Leakes' Husband Gregg Leakes Dead from Colon Cancer at 66

Gregg Leakes died "peacefully" in his home while surrounded by his family

NeNe Leakes' husband Gregg Leakes has died from colon cancer. He was 66 years old.

Gregg died "peacefully" in his home while surrounded by his family, publicist and longtime family friend Ernest Dukes confirmed in a statement on Wednesday.

"Today the Leakes family is in deep pain with a broken heart. After a long battle with cancer, Gregg Leakes has passed away peacefully in his home surrounded by all of his children, very close loved ones and wife Nene Leakes," said Dukes.

"We ask that you pray for peace and strength over their family & allow them to mourn in private during this very very difficult time."

The Real Housewives of Atlanta star previously addressed Gregg's health on Saturday in a video circulating on social media, telling patrons of The Linnethia Lounge in Duluth, Georgia, "My husband is transitioning to the other side."

The following day, she also shared an image of the word "Broken" on Instagram with the prayer and heartbroken emojis.

"It's difficult," she said during an Instagram Live at the time. "He's super small. If you've ever been around somebody who's had cancer before, he's different. He's different."

In July, NeNe gave another update on her husband's condition after canceling a guest-hosting appearance on The Talk.

"I was suppose [sic] to be hosting The Talk today," she tweeted. "But I got good news that Gregg was coming home after being hospitalized 6 weeks."

The couple, who wed in 1997, divorced in 2011 before remarrying in June 2013. They share one son together, Brentt Leakes, 22.

Following Gregg's colon cancer diagnosis, fans witnessed the toll the illness took on their marriage during the 11th season of Real Housewives of Atlanta. At one point, NeNe even admitted she was considering a second divorce because of his attitude toward her while going through chemotherapy.

"It's been a big transition for Gregg and I and our entire family," she told PEOPLE in November 2018. "To learn that Gregg has cancer? Our lives just changed that day. Our whole routine changed. Just … everything changed. I don't have cancer. Gregg has cancer. But I feel like our whole house has cancer."

"He's a changed person, his attitude changed," she continued. "I feel like that day I lost my husband. Our whole dynamic changed. Sometimes I forget that he's sick and I need to remind myself because he's so on edge. He's not nice, but he can't help it."

Gregg later publicly apologized to his wife on Instagram, saying he took her for granted.

"We always hurt the ones we love … because they allow us to hurt them rather than snap back," he wrote. "I'm tired of hurting my wife who is only trying to take good care of me and wants only the best for me too."

"She deserves much more for her hard efforts and tireless hours spent on me," he added. "I pray to God to get it together … she's done NO wrong … this is ALL me. Cancer WILL change your life."