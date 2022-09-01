NeNe Leakes Honors Late Husband Gregg on the First Anniversary of His Death: 'Miss You So Much'

NeNe Leakes is remembering her late husband Gregg on the first anniversary of his death.

On Thursday, NeNe, 54, honored Gregg in a series of videos on her Instagram Story, showing them dancing together at a party as music played in the background.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta star and her late husband — who died last year from cancer — weren't afraid to get sexy in the clip as they hugged and intimately danced on each other. At one point, Gregg jokingly began to take off his sweater, unbutton part of his shirt and pull his belt off.

Using two laughing emojis, NeNe wrote, "1 year in Heaven today! We love you and miss you sooooooooo much"

In addition to the videos, NeNe also shared several photos of the pair through the years, including a snap of them holding hands, one of Gregg at the beach, a wedding photo and two of them all dolled up for a birthday dinner and event.

"Memory lane," she captioned one of the shots.

The post comes a few weeks after NeNe honored her late husband on what would have been his 67th birthday last month.

"Missing the man that always had a plan!" she wrote on Aug. 16. "Today is a tuff one…every year on this date we would be out celebrating you! I can't believe we are wishing you a heavenly Birthday today. I feel like you went somewhere and you'll be back."

"I miss you everyday Gregg!" NeNe added. "HAPPY BIRTHDAY WE LOVE YOU SO MUCH"

In June 2021, NeNe revealed during an Instagram Live that Gregg's colon cancer — with which he had first been diagnosed in 2018 — had returned and that he was in the hospital recovering from surgery at the time.

On Sept. 1, 2021, Gregg died "peacefully in his home" at age 66 after a nearly four-year battle with the disease. Following his passing, the Never Make the Same Mistakes Twice author opened up to PEOPLE about the final moments of his life.

"The last five days before his passing was really beautiful," she said. "All of his children were there. His best friends were there. Our closest friends were there. We all sat with him around the clock."

"We talked a lot, and we made peace with what was happening," NeNe added.

NeNe and Gregg were first married in 1997 before getting divorced in 2011. The couple remarried in June 2013. They share one son together, Brentt Leakes, 22.

In September of last year, the reality star held a celebration of life to honor her late husband at her Linnethia Lounge in Atlanta. The memorial was attended by several of NeNe's former RHOA costars including was joined by Phaedra Parks, Marlo Hampton, Porsha Williams and Eva Marcille.

Just three months later, NeNe announced her romance with boyfriend Nyonisela Sioh. A source close to the Bravo star told PEOPLE at the time that she is "very happy right now."

NeNe previously confirmed to The Shade Room that her husband Gregg gave her this blessing before he passed: "His words to me were 'be happy, keep smiling and he who finds you, has found a good one.'"