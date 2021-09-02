Gregg Leakes died at the age of 66 after a battle with colon cancer

NeNe Leakes Honors Late Husband Gregg 1 Day After His Death with Sweet Video of Couple Dancing

Nene Leakes is paying tribute to her late husband Gregg Leakes, one day after he died following a battle with colon cancer.

Gregg died "peacefully" while surrounded by his family, publicist and longtime family friend Ernest Dukes confirmed in a statement on Wednesday. He was 66.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

On Thursday, NeNe, 53, shared a sweet video on Instagram of the couple dancing to "It Would Be You" by Johnny Gill, marking her first post since his death.

She left the post caption-less, save for alternating heart and broken heart emojis. Condolences flooded the comments section, with fans and famous friends sending their love to the former Real Housewives of Atlanta star.

Days before his death, NeNe addressed her husband's health on Saturday in a video that circulated on social media, telling patrons of The Linnethia Lounge in Duluth, Georgia, "My husband is transitioning to the other side."

The following day, she shared an image of the word "Broken" on Instagram.

Nene Leakes/Gregg Leakes Nene Leakes and Gregg Leakes | Credit: Tibrina Hobson/WireImage

Since Wednesday, NeNe's former RHOA cast members and other Bravo stars have been paying tribute to Gregg and sending their love to the family.

"I am heartbroken over the passing of Gregg Leakes, a wonderful man," Andy Cohen tweeted. "I jokingly called him 'Pastor Leakes' but in truth he was a strong voice of reason & commanded great respect among the entire #RHOA team. I am sending love and strength to @neneleakes & the entire Leakes family."

"Always the voice of reason," Kim Zolciak-Biermann added on her Instagram story. "Sending you all my love to @neneleakes and your family."

gregg-leakes-nene-2.jpg Credit: Paras Griffin/Getty

"It's difficult," she said during an Instagram Live at the time. "He's super small. If you've ever been around somebody who's had cancer before ... he's different."