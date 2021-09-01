NeNe and Gregg Leakes' Sweetest Photos

On Wednesday, publicist and longtime family friend Ernest Dukes confirmed to PEOPLE that Gregg Leakes died "peacefully" in his home while surrounded by his family. He was 66 years old.

"Today the Leakes family is in deep pain with a broken heart. After a long battle with cancer, Gregg Leakes has passed away peacefully in his home surrounded by all of his children, very close loved ones and wife Nene Leakes," said Dukes.

"We ask that you pray for peace and strength over their family & allow them to mourn in private during this very very difficult time."

The couple, who wed in 1997, divorced in 2011 before remarrying in June 2013. They share one son together, Brentt Leakes, 22.

In honor of the loving years they spent together as husband and wife, take a look back at NeNe and Gregg's sweetest moments.