NeNe and Gregg Leakes' Sweetest Photos
In memory of Gregg Leakes, who has died from colon cancer at 66 years old, look back at the Real Housewives of Atlanta stars' most memorable moments together
Rest in Peace
On Wednesday, publicist and longtime family friend Ernest Dukes confirmed to PEOPLE that Gregg Leakes died "peacefully" in his home while surrounded by his family. He was 66 years old.
"Today the Leakes family is in deep pain with a broken heart. After a long battle with cancer, Gregg Leakes has passed away peacefully in his home surrounded by all of his children, very close loved ones and wife Nene Leakes," said Dukes.
"We ask that you pray for peace and strength over their family & allow them to mourn in private during this very very difficult time."
The couple, who wed in 1997, divorced in 2011 before remarrying in June 2013. They share one son together, Brentt Leakes, 22.
In honor of the loving years they spent together as husband and wife, take a look back at NeNe and Gregg's sweetest moments.
Family Forever
The Leakes rang in 2020 together and this photo gave us strong #couplegoals energy.
'Our Business'
With 20-plus years under their belt, the former Real Housewives of Atlanta stars were close as ever.
Date Night
The Leakes hit up the Waffle House and enjoyed some "smothered and covered" deliciousness.
Father of the Year
NeNe celebrated Gregg on Father's Day in 2018 with an adorable tribute, writing, "I love you more today than ever Gregg. Happy Father's Day hunni❤️ "
Pest Control
No one can top the Leakes and their 2018 Halloween costume clapback to #RoachGate.
Love & Laughter
Family is everything for mama Leakes, who showed love to her "3 Kings" — husband Gregg and sons Bryson and Brentt — in this snap.
Mrs. Leakes
Gregg shared an anniversary tribute to wife NeNe in 2017 alongside a stunning photo. "Forever with you my Love is Not long enough... You have my days, my nights and everything in between," he wrote. "Always and Forever is my Promise to Love YOU.... Happy Anniversary yes Again..."
Only Have Eyes for You
The former RHOA star couldn't get enough of NeNe, writing, "@neneleakes is my passion..."
Stop the Selfies
"Not now hunni," Gregg joked alongside a photo of the star covering his face, trying to avoid another selfie.
Man Crush Monday
A beaming NeNe posed next to her baby boy Brentt and hubby.
Flights and Feelings
The sweet pair cuddled up during a "long flight" on their way back home to Atlanta.
A Hand to Hold
The love was strong during date nights in Miami.
Back at Bravo
Although the couple retired their peaches from Real Housewives of Atlanta, they remained a big part of the Bravo family.
Broadway, Baby
Gregg celebrated NeNe during her 2015 Broadway debut as Chicago's Mama Morton.
"Thank you baby for always holding me down & having my back❤️ ," she wrote.