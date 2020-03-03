NeNe Leakes Says Her RHOA Costars Should Be Prepared for Explosive Reunion: 'I'm Coming for You'

NeNe Leakes doesn’t plan on holding back at the upcoming Real Housewives of Atlanta season 12 reunion.

The O.G. Atlanta Housewife tells PEOPLE that she looks forward to confronting her ongoing issues with cast mates Kenya Moore, Cynthia Bailey, Kandi Burruss, Eva Marcille and Porsha Williams.

“These girls … they’re gonna get it, let me tell you,” says Leakes, 52. “This isn’t a threat, it’s a promise.”

“And I’m going to be beat from head to toe while I do it, sitting there with a full face, wig, dress, high heels this tall, looking fabulous, and tearing the house down,” she adds. “I’m going to get these girls and do it very good and walk right on out and sleep just fine. Is my money in my account? Thank you. The queen is here, you can never wear the crown. They’re all wearing tiaras.”

Leakes’ energy is a far cry from the docile performance she gave at the season 11 reunion.

“I was emotionally done then,” she recalls. “I had just, hours before, seen footage of my best friend [Bailey] betraying me. I couldn’t but put two sentences together, I was so upset. I just totally shut down. It was like I wasn’t even there.”

“That is not going to happen again,” she stresses. “All season long, these girls have had one nasty thing after the other to say about me. They have sat in their interviews and just literally tried to roast me. All of them! And you really expect me not to say anything back? Do you really think I’m that girl? I laid low for a bit, but now, I’m coming for your wig. You’re never going to talk to me and think you’re not going to get it back.”

Image zoom NeNe Leakes Cassidy Sparrow/Getty Images

Much of Leakes’ ire is directed at Moore, 49. The two have been at odds all season, even nearly getting into a physical brawl during one heated argument filmed while on a group trip to Toronto.

Their tensions go way back, but most recently, during last year’s finale, Leakes made a series of snide comments about her then-pregnant costar, calling her a “monster” and making fun of her size by saying that she looked as though she was “going to have a buffalo.”

Since then, things between the two have only gotten worse, and Leakes sees no reconciliation in sight.

“She’s mean,” Leakes tells PEOPLE. “She plays dirty. She hits below the belt. She’s not authentic. She is strategic about how she is going to come into each season. She plans it out in her head: ‘This season is going to be great for me to argue with NeNe.'”

“Anybody arguing with me is newsworthy, it’s just facts,” Leakes continues. “I think she thinks, ‘This will be great, NeNe and I can argue and I’ll make headlines.’ At the end of the day, what the f— are we arguing about? Do you know? Because I don’t.”

“I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again; I think she’ll be the demise of the franchise in Atlanta,” Leakes adds. “I don’t think people like her.”

Image zoom NeNe Leakes (left) and Kenya Moore Gregg DeGuire/WireImage; Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic

As for Leakes herself, she tells PEOPLE she isn’t leaving RHOA anytime soon, despite rumors she wants to quit and previous assertions that she’s still undecided about returning.

“I’m here for the show being around for a very long time,” she says. “This is a show I built, on these shoulders. These are doors that I opened so that these girls could walk through it. Be very clear about that.”

The Real Housewives of Atlanta airs Sundays (8 p.m. ET) on Bravo.