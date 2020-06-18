NeNe Leakes Says She's Not Leaving RHOA: 'It Is Absolutely Not True'

Negotiations about NeNe Leakes returning for season 13 of RHOA are still ongoing, her manager said

NeNe Leakes is shutting down rumors that she was not offered a spot on the upcoming season of Real Housewives of Atlanta.

The reality star is denying claims that she was fired from the Bravo show, asserting that she is still in talks about returning for season 13.

"It is absolutely not true that Nene has been fired from RHOA," Leakes' manager, Steven Grossman tells PEOPLE. "Furthermore, it was made abundantly clear prior that she will always be welcome on the series as long as she wants to be."

Grossman notes that they are "having on-going bigger picture conversations with NBC Universal and have not made any decisions regarding next season specifically. Any speculation or sources trying to create controversy by stating otherwise are incredibly inaccurate. Bloop."

A spokesperson for Bravo also confirmed that Leakes was not ousted from the series.

"There is no truth to this story- NeNe was not fired and conversations for the next season are still ongoing," the spokesperson tells PEOPLE.

Fans began to theorize Leakes' fate on the upcoming season after she made a few suspicious remarks on Twitter.

On Wednesday, Leakes, 52, wrote in a since-deleted tweet, "You are NOT gonna get away with this! I promise," celebrity site LoveBScott.com captured.

The same day, the Bravo star retweeted a fan's message, "I wouldn't watch RHOA without Mrs. @NeNeLeakes she is what keeps me watching the show, she cracks me up!"

Back in January, Leakes' friend, Wendy Williams, made headlines when she claimed on her talk show that Leakes was quitting RHOA. Leakes later denied that was true, but admitted that she was still debating it.

"I don't know. I just don't know," Leakes told PEOPLE last month. "I got back and forth with it every day. I feel like it's a big conversation I need to have with the network and with production. Because if they value their talent in some sort of way, then we need to talk. We need to come up with some sort of compromise here."

"This time, being quarantined [amid the coronavirus pandemic] has really made me appreciate a lot of things about my life anyway," Leakes added. "I keep saying to people, 'I want my life back.' I can't have these girls fighting with me on TV for no reason anymore. I've got to move forward. And if that's all you want from me, I have to move on and I got to go. Me and my wig got to leave, honey."

Her hesitation came after a particularly tough season for Leakes, which saw her initially on the outs with every full-time cast member including Cynthia Bailey, Porsha Williams, Eva Marcille, Kandi Burruss, and longtime rival Kenya Moore.

In the three-part reunion, which was filmed virtually, Leakes got into such vicious fights with Marcille and Burruss that she closed her laptop and walked away.

Leakes has left the Bravo series before, stepping away in season 8 to focus on her television roles (Glee, The New Normal, E!’s Fashion Police). While she later appeared as a guest that year, she skipped season 9 all together before returning full-time in season 10.