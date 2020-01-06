RHOA's NeNe Leakes Denies Body-Shaming Porsha Williams After Pregnancy: 'You Were Fat Before'

NeNe Leakes isn’t apologizing for comments she made about her Real Housewives of Atlanta costar Porsha Williams‘ body.

On Sunday’s episode of the Bravo show, Leakes insisted that her insults had nothing to do with the fact that Williams had just given birth.

“[Porsha] went into all this fat-shaming and all this stuff. I’m like, no it wasn’t,” Leakes recalled of Williams. “You were fat before you got pregnant. I’m saying … “

Leakes, 52, made headlines in March with her remarks, which she texted to Williams just six days after the reality star gave birth to her first child, daughter Pilar Jhena.

In the conversation, Leakes was upset over Williams’ claim that Leakes had put her hands on her during the infamous closet incident, calling Williams a “lying ass big fat hungry bitch” and a “big piggy with the busted shape.”

“Try dieting,” Leakes said, referencing Williams’ “giant body” and smaller ankles. “That’s something you have never been good at.”

Williams, 38, immediately shared screengrabs of the texts to Instagram. “This is what my so called ‘Big sis’ sent me 6 days after giving birth,” Williams wrote. “NeNe is so miserable and ain’t happy for nobody. #FatShamingANewMomShameOnYou.”

Though Williams later deleted her post, Leakes likened her publishing their private messages to revenge porn.

“I take stuff personally,” Leakes said on Sunday’s episode. “She took the text and put it on social media. It’s sorta like you shared some nude pictures with your husband, he gets mad at you and puts them on social media. Those pictures are for his eyes only. Me and her texting was a personal thing.”

The RHOA O.G. was apparently so angry, that she allegedly sent Williams a cease and desist — something that fractured their friendship even more.

“After that whole Instagram back and forth that she started with me, she ended up sending me a cease and desist,” Williams claimed to PEOPLE in April. “So once she sent me a cease and desist, at that point, I was like, ‘You know what? This is just a sure sign that I should be done with the relationship.’ So I’m over it. I’m concentrating on my baby girl. And people who love and support me at this moment.”

“I think for anyone who just gave birth and is trying to get used to her brand new body, it’s difficult, right? And you wouldn’t want anybody to add to how stressful and how you mentally think about yourself,” Williams added. “You don’t want them to add to the stress of that. So that was hard.”

While Williams may not have been talking to Leakes, Leakes said she hoping the two could reconcile.

“I’m open to having some sort of conversation with Porsha,” Leakes said on Sunday. “I’ve always liked Porsha.”

That’s not the same way she felt about longtime rival Kenya.

“If I wanted to talk about Kenya I could be we’ve never been friends,” Leakes explained.

“Kenya and I really aren’t cool like that. We’re not friends like that. I don’t owe her anything and honestly, she doesn’t owe me anything,” Leakes added. “And I’m fine with that.”

The Real Housewives of Atlanta airs Sundays (8 p.m. ET) on Bravo.