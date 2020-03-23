NeNe Leakes Curses at RHOA Producer While Fleeing from Filming: 'I'm Not Doing This'

NeNe Leakes got into an argument with an unlikely foe on Sunday’s episode of The Real Housewives of Atlanta: her producer.

During a cast trip to Greece, the reality star and mother of two, 52, clapped back at one of RHOA‘s producers, whom she appeared to believe was trying to to stop her as she stormed away from filming.

“Listen, who the f— do you think you are?” Leakes demanded. “Like, you ain’t going to guard me and tell me what to do!”

Leakes’ costars Kandi Burruss and Cynthia Bailey had been attempting to patch things up between her and longtime rival Kenya Moore, doing a role-playing dramatization of their ongoing feud. But Leakes wasn’t at all interested in sitting through that.

“I ain’t got time to listen to this bulls—. I don’t give a damn,” Leakes said. “I don’t have to be here for it. Let me mind my business, let me go to the bathroom.”

As she stormed away from the gathering, a producer asked Leakes if she’s “leaving or going to the restroom?” — which inspired Leakes to go off.

“I’m going in the house. Listen, don’t f— with me,” she yelled. “I’m for real.”

“Don’t play games with me,” Leakes added. “I’m going to my room and I’m getting ready to pack and go home. I don’t have time for the playing the games.”

Leakes went on to tell audiences, “I’m not doing this. I’m getting ready to leave and go to the bathroom and I might flush myself down the toilet. Bye.”

This isn’t the first time Leakes has had a run-in with those behind the scenes of RHOA.

Last season, Leakes got into a fight with a male cameraman, pulling and ripping his T-shirt when he followed cast members into her closet — a private space Leakes didn’t want filmed.

Later, Leakes got into an altercation with a male producer that allegedly put him in the hospital.

“[He] got choked up, scratched up, and went to the hospital,” costar Porsha Williams claimed on the season 11 reunion. “He absolutely had scratches on his back and absolutely got choked up and had his head smashed against the wall. He went to the hospital!”

“His tooth got knocked out,” alleged Burruss, adding that the man “was holding his hands up” the whole time, not fighting back. “He was making sure that every move was on him, from her,” Williams said.

At the reunion, Leakes acknowledged that she had put her hands on the producer, but she claimed she didn’t know he went to the hospital. Bravo and Truly Original never responded to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

Meanwhile, prior to Leakes’ storm-off on Sunday’s RHOA, she got into a war of words with Moore. The argument reached its peak when Leakes nearly spit on Moore.

Eventually, things calmed down, and Leakes apologized to Moore for insulting her last season, when she asked if the then-pregnant Moore was “going to have a buffalo.”

Though it appeared to Moore that Leakes was calling her daughter a buffalo, Leakes insisted the insult was directed toward Moore.

“I called you a buffalo, I didn’t call your baby nothing,” Leakes said. “Let me tell you something, if I called you a buffalo and it hurt you, I apologize because I’d never want to hurt another woman. I never called your baby anything and I was mad with you. And I apologize if to you ever felt like I was talking, cause I don’t do that to kids.”

“Honestly, I would never say anything where her child is concerned. But when you’re beefing you say all kind of stuff about each other. I didn’t even realize I had said that,” Leakes added.

Moore wasn’t ready to accept Leakes’s apology, telling her and the rest of her RHOA castmates, “It’s done, it’s done. I will never need to go on about it again.”

Since then, the two have remained on opposite sides, blasting each other in the press.

“I always say, ‘never say never.’ I rarely say never, but my feelings are really strong on this one,” Moore said during a visit to PEOPLE TV’s Reality Check in November. “I can get along with anyone. I can be cordial to anyone, in any circumstance. But that one is a long time coming.”

“[Kenya’s] a monster,” Leakes told PEOPLE in March. “She’s mean. She plays dirty. She hits below the belt. And I don’t think it’s necessarily to make great television for reality … I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again; I think she’ll be the demise of the franchise in Atlanta. I don’t think people like her. I think they like the car wreck that she is but a lot of people, they don’t like her.”

The Real Housewives of Atlanta airs Sundays (8 p.m. ET) on Bravo.