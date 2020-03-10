NeNe Leakes Claims She Discovered Husband Gregg Having Inappropriate Conversations with Ex Employee

NeNe Leakes is opening up about her husband’s alleged transgressions.

During Monday’s episode of Angela Lee’s Lip Service podcast, the Real Housewives of Atlanta star, 52, claimed to have discovered Gregg Leakes having inappropriate conversations with a former employee.

NeNe explained the alleged incident came to light back in summer 2019 after she opened a clothing store in Maryland at the MGM National Harbor.

At the time, NeNe cryptically spoke out about Gregg’s behavior on Twitter asking her followers what they would do if their husband was caught talking to one of their employees.

NeNe explained on the podcast that Gregg had helped with the hiring process for the new store, adding, “[He’s] really good with all things that I’m not good with.”

The Bravo star shared that one day when she was looking for a manager, she remembered a girl in the store that seemed like Gregg’s “type.”

U find out ur husband/boyfriend been talkin on the phone regularly to 1 of ur female employees as “just a friend” but u had no knowledge of it, did he cross any lines? Askin 4 a friend since y’all know EVERYTHING (but he said, we never talked sex! I just needed some1 to talk 2 — NeNe Leakes (@NeNeLeakes) June 26, 2019

“She’s very much Gregg’s type and Gregg very much likes girls with short hair. When he met me, I had short hair,” NeNe said.

She explained that when she first saw the girl, who NeNe identified on the podcast as being named Juanita, she thought nothing of it until she came back to the store a while after to have an employee meeting.

NeNe said that during the meeting she noticed Juanita and one of her other employees were not getting along.

“She was sitting there, the gay guy said, ‘I don’t appreciate you calling me a queen and listen, you wouldn’t want to do that because you know I know your secret.'”

That’s when things came to a head.

NeNe said Juanita denied what the male employee was referencing, prompting him to say, “Well, how about you and Mr. Gregg be FaceTiming.”

“I’m in a whole room and I’m standing up and I didn’t get out of character I just said ‘Really?'” NeNe explained, recalling her reaction.

“I knew he wasn’t lying,” NeNe said of the male employee who exposed the alleged secret. “And she was in shock,” she said of Juanita.

RELATED: RHOA‘s NeNe Leakes Says She’s Considering Divorcing Husband Gregg Leakes amid His Cancer Battle

NeNe then called Gregg, who vehemently denied the allegation.

“‘So, you’ve been talking to Juanita,'” NeNe said she told Gregg, putting him on speaker phone during the meeting.

“He said ‘No!'” NeNe said. “And I was like ‘Okay, you have. Bye.’ And he went insane, screaming going crazy and then her phone beeped.”

NeNe said she then asked Juanita to pack her stuff and leave.

PEOPLE has not been able to find a contact or rep for Juanita. A rep for Gregg did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

When asked to explain the relationship, NeNe said Gregg told her, “We never did anything. We just talked on the phone. We never had sex,” the reality star said on the podcast.

“‘You weren’t here for me to talk to,'” NeNe said Gregg told her.

Image zoom NeNe and Gregg Leakes Paras Griffin/Getty

NeNe said that she and Gregg didn’t talk for months, but eventually got back to a good place.

While she was disappointed in Gregg’s alleged actions, NeNe revealed she doesn’t force her husband to be faithful.

“Gregg has taken passes that I didn’t even give him. At this point, if he wanted to go, he would go the hell on. I like to talk open relationships and I have talked about that with Gregg and told him, ‘If you’re going to cheat, your relationship is open anyway,'” NeNe said.

“If Gregg wanted to be with someone right now, I would say go right on. Why am I going to try and keep him from doing something he wants to do? Then I would have to make a choice if I want to say and I probably would.”

“I do what I want anyway,” NeNe explained. “I don’t want to hear what he’s doing about anyway. I’m in New York and he’s in Georgia. Whatever he’s doing I don’t nee to know about it. We’ve really had these conversations.”

NeNe and Gregg previously separated in 2010 and divorced the following year, ending a then 14-year marriage. They remarried in June 2013.

Their marriage has weathered a number of storms, including Gregg stage 3 colon cancer diagnosis that nearly ended their union.

In November, NeNe made her first appearance in season 12 of RHOA and said, “I am definitely not the same NeNe as I was last year.”

“Before Gregg got diagnosed with cancer, we were already in a tough place,” NeNe recalled. “It was probably the worst thing we’ve been through.”

NeNe had struggled in the caretaker role, as documented on RHOA‘s 11th season. “I’m just not good. I’m not good at fluffing the pillow; I’m good at buying the pillow,” she told PEOPLE at the time.

RELATED: NeNe Leakes Questions If Gregg’s Stage 3 Cancer Is ‘Payback’ After She Revealed He Cheated

She also said his illness had caused strain in their marriage. “He’s changed as a person, his attitude changed,” NeNe said. “I feel like that day, I lost my husband. Our whole dynamic changed. Sometimes I forget that he’s sick and I need to remind myself because he’s so on the edge. He’s not nice, but he can’t help it.”

Now, though, it seems all is on the mend.

On the episode, NeNe said that her relationship with Gregg was “healing from the cancer journey.”