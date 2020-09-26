Nene Leakes Claims Bravo 'Forced' Her Out of Real Housewives of Atlanta

Nene Leakes is claiming that she was “forced” out of The Real Housewives of Atlanta, weeks after sharing that she had made the “difficult decision” to leave the show.

In a Twitter exchange on Saturday, a fan asked Leakes, 52, if she would be getting her own spinoff show from Bravo, the network that airs the Real Housewives franchise. The reality star replied, “They don’t think I deserve to work at all in any [capacity].”

“It sound[s] like they forced you out!” another fan said, to which Leakes responded: “They definitely did.”

Reps for Bravo did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

Earlier this month, Leakes announced on her YouTube channel that she would not be returning to RHOA for its upcoming 13th season.

"Thank you to all of you guys that have been showing me a lot of love and support as of late. I feel you, I hear you. I have been on an extremely, extremely long, exhausting, tiring, emotional negotiation. There has been a lot of emotion flying on both sides," she said in the video. "It has been hard, and I have made the very hard and difficult decision to not be a part of Real Housewives of Atlanta season 13."

"It wasn't an easy decision for me," she continued. "It was hard. I started on The Real Housewives of Atlanta in 2008. We took off like a rocket. I mean, we took off. You could have never told me that I would start on this little show and it still be going strong 13, 14 years later. And it is. I'm just so happy that I can say that I was a part of a genre that opened up doors for Black ensemble reality shows to step up and be a part of what we all now love so much, reality TV."

In a statement to PEOPLE at the time, a Bravo rep said, "We wish Nene all the best in her future endeavors and thank her for sharing her journey for over a decade with the fans of The Real Housewives of Atlanta. She's been instrumental since the start and will truly be missed, and maybe one day she'll hold the peach again."

After her announcement, RHOA executive producer and Watch What Happens Live host Andy Cohen also reacted to the news of Leakes’ departure, sharing a series of photos of himself with the reality star and praising her contributions to the hit Bravo franchise.

"Nene Leakes is an icon of the genre," Cohen began the caption to his heartfelt Instagram post. "She is a gif and catchphrase machine."