RHOA's NeNe Leakes Calls Husband Gregg 'Mean' and 'Grouchy' as He Battles Stage 3 Cancer

NeNe Leakes thinks her husband needs an attitude adjustment.

NeNe slammed Gregg Leakes for the way he is coping as he battles stage 3 colon cancer. The Real Housewives of Atlanta star called her husband out on Twitter for being “mean” and “grouchy.”

“I would just think if I have or had cancer, I would see life so differently!” she wrote. “Not being mean, grouchy and evil for no real reason! But that’s me. Pray for me.”

In a second tweet, she told her 1.93 million followers that the situation is more complicated than it appears.

“I’m ALWAYS the bad guy so I’ll take that if you only knew,” she wrote.

NeNe also expressed similar sentiments in the comments section of Gregg’s Instagram after he posted a message “to all my men” about loving forgiveness.

In since-deleted comments captured by The Shade Room, NeNe told Gregg to take his own advice.

“Well, u need to do everything you posted! Practice what you preach,” she before adding, “You need to pray for yourself! This mean, grouchy, evil stuff u pulling these days are NOT cool.”

NeNe previously opened up to PEOPLE about caring for Gregg as he continues to fight cancer, admitting that it’s not always easy.

“It’s very, very hard to be a caretaker,” she said. “People call and they say, ‘How’s Gregg doing?’ and I want to throw the phone and say, ‘How the f— am I doing? I’m going crazy over here, Gregg is wearing me out!’ I am not good at this s—! I would rather hire somebody. Gregg doesn’t wants me to hire somebody, but I’m just not good. I’m not good at fluffing the pillow; I’m good at buying the pillow.”

Mostly, she said his illness has caused a bit of a divide in their marriage.

“He’s changed as a person, his attitude changed,” she said. “I feel like that day, I lost my husband. Our whole dynamic changed. Sometimes I forget that he’s sick and I need to remind myself because he’s so on the edge. He’s not nice, but he can’t help it.”

It’s reminded her of when they separated back in 2010 and divorced the following year, ending a then 14-year marriage (they would remarry in June 2013). “Back then, I would go upstairs at night and he would go to downstairs to the basement,” she said. “Now, he goes to the guest room on the main floor — we don’t sleep in the same bed. We’ll try to lay in bed together for a couple of hours but he freaks out if we sleep in the same bed. He’s like, ‘I don’t want to give you anything!’ “

“It’s been very tough and very lonely,” she continued. “You know how many nights I’ve been up there crying? I’ve really cried in my room because I was so used to him being there. We’ve been together over 21 years. And when we first got married, we were so in love that we got a queen-sized bed and said we never wanted to sleep in anything bigger because we always wanted to be close to one another. … And now he’s on an entirely different floor.”