NeNe Leakes confirmed her relationship with fashion designer Nyonisela Sioh in December after husband Gregg died in September

NeNe Leakes 'Absolutely Open' to Marriage Again After Losing Husband Gregg to Cancer: Source

NeNe Leakes is keeping herself open to love as she continues to mourn the death of her husband.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum, 54, lost husband Gregg Leakes in September. At the time, a family spokesperson confirmed that he died "peacefully" at age 66 following a battle with colon cancer.

Since then, Leakes has embarked on a romance with fashion designer Nyonisela Sioh — and a source tells PEOPLE she's "absolutely open to marriage again."

"Despite losing Gregg last year, she is really happy and in a great place as she begins starting this next chapter of her life," the insider says.

Nene and Gregg Leakes Nene and Gregg Leakes | Credit: Paul Marotta/Getty

The source also says Leakes' community has rallied around her since Gregg died.

"She's been leaning heavily on her girlfriends these last few months and when she's not with Nyonisela, she's with them whether it's in Atlanta or other places," the source says. "She really hasn't been alone much."

And as for her budding relationship with Sioh, things seem to be going well. "Nene is totally into him," the source says. "He's wining and dining her. They're very much already in love."

Leakes previously confirmed that she and Sioh are dating in an interview with The Shade Room in December, telling the outlet that Gregg gave her his blessing to see other people before he died.

nene leakes, Nyonisela Sioh NeNe Leakes, Nyonisela Sioh | Credit: nene leakes/Instagram

"I will love Gregg forever & ever! Grieving is hard! Even harder & depressing alone. Gregg and I had a very tearful conversation before his passing. His words to me were 'be happy, keep smiling and he who finds you, has found a good one,' " she said.

Sioh was pictured at Leakes' 54th birthday celebration on Dec. 15 and the duo were spotted holding hands while leaving a Miami Beach restaurant a few days later.

Since confirming the relationship, Leakes has vacationed with Sioh and frequently features her new beau on her Instagram Story. On Monday, she shared several photos of him alongside a sweet message.