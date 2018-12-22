The Challenge Star Nelson Thomas Released from Jail: 'I Had to Pay My Debt for Society'

The Challenge’s Nelson Thomas was released from jail on Saturday after serving time for theft.

According to online records, Thomas was booked on Thursday in Hays County, Texas, and charged with Class B Theft, which refers to a misdemeanor charge where the stolen property ranges between $100 and $750, according to the Texas Constitution and Statutes. The news was first reported on by The Ashley.

Addressing the incident on social media, the reality star claimed that he wasn’t arrested but had rather turned himself in.

“Everyone has a past. No one’s hands are clean but God. I was not arrested. I turned myself in to clear my name on a charge from 5 years ago. This was an alternative to probation,” he tweeted on Saturday.

“I’ve been in full cooperation with all law enforcement. If you do the crime, do the time like a man,” he wrote, adding in a separate tweet that he had “no regrets.”

“Thank you to all my fans that continue to support me through the ups and downs,” he added.

The Hays County Sheriff’s Office could not immediately be reached for comment.

Thomas appeared to address the incident further on his Instagram account, which is private.

A fan account shared a few clips from Thomas’ Instagram Story on Twitter, which were all recorded on Saturday following his release.

“Your boy just getting out of jail right now for an incident that happened five years ago,” Thomas said in one of the clips, as a timestamp filter on the video showed that it was just after 8 a.m. on Saturday.

Although he did not get into the specifics of what happened, he added, “It was some dumb s— in college and I just had to pay for it. That was it.”

“It doesn’t matter what it was, but I had to pay my debt for society and that’s it, what can I say, I’m a bad boy, but nah, it’s not cool people — stay out of jail,” he added.

According to online jail records, Thomas was arrested in December 2014 and charged with theft.

Thomas has competed in five seasons of The Challenge, most recently in The Challenge: Final Reckoning, which aired earlier this year.