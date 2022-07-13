Neil Patrick Harris Learns How to Be Single in First Trailer for Netflix's Uncoupled
Neil Patrick Harris is newly single and learning how to mingle in the upcoming Netflix series Uncoupled.
In the official trailer for the series released Wednesday, Harris's successful real estate agent Michael Lawson learns his partner of 17 years is leaving him.
Michael suddenly has to navigate the loss of his soul mate and his new life as a single, 40something gay man in New York City — apps and all.
While figuring out this new chapter of his life, Michael also has to continue to focus on work.
"Work is what's going to keep me sane," he tells his business partner and friend Suzanne (Tisha Campbell).
Michael is also shown the dating ropes by friends Billy (Emerson Brooks) and Stanley (Brooks Ashmanskas).
"Look how many guys in the club are on Grindr right now," Billy tells Michael in one scene as the three pals hit the town.
The show is the latest project from power producer Darren Star, the man behind Sex and the City, Emily in Paris and Younger.
Star told PEOPLE earlier this year that Uncoupled is a "much more mature show" than his previous offerings.
He said the show will be highly relatable because "I think we've all had breakups, and it's about a breakup."
While the storyline centers around the story of a gay man, Starr said the series is "not about being gay or straight. It's about anyone who's having to start over again."
Along with Harris, Campbell, Ashmanskas and Brooks, Uncoupled also stars Tuc Watkins and Marcia Gay Harden. André de Shields, Colin Hanlon, Dan Amboyer, Gilles Marini, Jai Rodriguez, Nic Rouleau and Peter Porte will also guest-star.
Jeffrey Richman, known for his work on shows like Modern Family and Frasier, co-created the series with Star. Both Star and Harris, 48, will serve as executive producers of Uncoupled alongside Tony Hernandez and Lilly Burns.
Uncoupled debuts July 29 on Netflix.