The new series starring the How I Met Your Mother actor debuts July 29 on the streamer

Neil Patrick Harris Learns How to Be Single in First Trailer for Netflix's Uncoupled

Neil Patrick Harris is newly single and learning how to mingle in the upcoming Netflix series Uncoupled.

In the official trailer for the series released Wednesday, Harris's successful real estate agent Michael Lawson learns his partner of 17 years is leaving him.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Michael suddenly has to navigate the loss of his soul mate and his new life as a single, 40something gay man in New York City — apps and all.

Uncoupled. (L to R) Brooks Ashmanskas as Stanley James, Neil Patrick Harris as Michael Lawson in episode 104 of Uncoupled. Brooks Ashmanskas and Neil Patrick Harris in Uncoupled | Credit: Cr. Courtesy of Netflix

While figuring out this new chapter of his life, Michael also has to continue to focus on work.

"Work is what's going to keep me sane," he tells his business partner and friend Suzanne (Tisha Campbell).

Michael is also shown the dating ropes by friends Billy (Emerson Brooks) and Stanley (Brooks Ashmanskas).

"Look how many guys in the club are on Grindr right now," Billy tells Michael in one scene as the three pals hit the town.

Neil Patrick Harris as Michael in episode 108 of Uncoupled. Neil Patrick Harris in Uncoupled | Credit: Barbara Nitke/Netflix © 2022

The show is the latest project from power producer Darren Star, the man behind Sex and the City, Emily in Paris and Younger.

Star told PEOPLE earlier this year that Uncoupled is a "much more mature show" than his previous offerings.

He said the show will be highly relatable because "I think we've all had breakups, and it's about a breakup."

While the storyline centers around the story of a gay man, Starr said the series is "not about being gay or straight. It's about anyone who's having to start over again."

Uncoupled. (L to R) André De Shields as Jack, Dan Amboyer as Luke, Neil Patrick Harris as Michael Lawson, Emerson Brooks as Billy Jackson, Colin Hanlon as Jonathan #1, Jai Rodriguez as Jonathan #2 in episode 106 of Uncoupled. From left: André De Shields as Jack, Dan Amboyer as Luke, Neil Patrick Harris as Michael Lawson, Emerson Brooks as Billy Jackson, Colin Hanlon as Jonathan #1, Jai Rodriguez as Jonathan #2 in Uncoupled | Credit: Courtesy of Netflix

Along with Harris, Campbell, Ashmanskas and Brooks, Uncoupled also stars Tuc Watkins and Marcia Gay Harden. André de Shields, Colin Hanlon, Dan Amboyer, Gilles Marini, Jai Rodriguez, Nic Rouleau and Peter Porte will also guest-star.

Jeffrey Richman, known for his work on shows like Modern Family and Frasier, co-created the series with Star. Both Star and Harris, 48, will serve as executive producers of Uncoupled alongside Tony Hernandez and Lilly Burns.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday.