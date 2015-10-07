The Magic Misfits will be available in spring 2017

Neil Patrick Harris Says His New Book Series The Magic Misfits 'Would Have Thrilled Me as a Kid'

Neil Patrick Harris is hitting the books!

As he readies to release a new middle grade fiction series called The Magic Misfits in spring 2017, the Best Time Ever host is releasing The Magic Misfits tells PEOPLE that “reading and books have become a mainstay in my family, and they have gotten me thinking in a new way about the power of storytelling.”

Though Harris, 42, is already a best selling author (he released his memoir Choose Your Own Autobiography last October), this is his first go at writing for a younger audience.

“Playing with the elements of magic, adventure and friendship, The Magic Misfits is the kind of series that would have thrilled me as a kid,” Harris said. “And I hope it does just that for today’s young readers.”

While the TV host’s career continues to soar, his favorite job is being dad to 4½-year-old twins Gideon and Harper.

“There is nothing greater than arriving home before dinner and they run down the stairs and jump into your arms and give you a magnificent hug that doesn’t end,” he says. “It takes away any upset or distraction of the day.”

The Magic Misfits