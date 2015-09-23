Neil Patrick Harris Has the Best Time Ever Pranking Fans with Britney Spears and Joe Jonas in Hilarious New Sketch

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic
Karen Mizoguchi
September 23, 2015 01:30 AM

Forget Simon Says, it was a game of Spears Says on Best Time Ever with Neil Patrick Harris.

Tuesday’s episode of the new NBC variety show featured appearances from , Britney Spears and Joe Jonas, both who pranked unsuspecting fans with host Neil Patrick Harris at the helm.

For a new segment called “Voices In Your Head,” Harris, 42, and Jonas, 26, joined Spears, 33, in Las Vegas where the pop star performs her residency show Piece of Me.

The mother-of-two had to follow instructions, via a remote earpiece, as she interviewed three potential bodyguards for some LOL-worthy moments all caught on hidden cameras.

“It’s Britney, b–!” Spears said as she introduced herself to one of the candidates as directed by NPH.

And hilarity ensued once the “Oops I Did It Again” songbird got on stage forcing the bodyguards to protect her during one of her routines with her backup dancers.

Also on the show was Alec Baldwin who served as guest announcer of the episode, as well as a special cameo by Seth Meyers.

Best Time Ever with Neil Patrick Harris airs Tuesdays (8 p.m. ET) on NBC.

You May Like

Read More

EDIT POST

Don't Miss a Moment

Get 4 FREE Issues of PEOPLE Magazine
GET IT NOW

Get your People daily dose

Subscribe to the daily newsletter for the latest celebrity news.
Sign up Now