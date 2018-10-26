Neil Patrick Harris Launches Embarrassing New Dance Challenge for a Good Cause

Neil Patrick Harris wants to know if you’ve got the moves. And he wants to laugh at you if you don’t!

The How I Met Your Mother star, 45, has signed on as the face of Duuple, a new social app that hosts user-generated challenges to be shared among friends or with the world.

Consider the viral Ice Bucket Challenge in support of ALS or more recent “In My Feelings” Challenge in support of, well, dancing to Drake: now there’s an app for all that.

Neil Patrick Harris for Duuple Courtesy of Duuple

Harris’s first order of business: launching a cringe-worthy dance challenge of his own. The star is daring anyone who’ll risk humiliation to upload their best dance moves and challenge their friends to do the same. In the video announcement, actors perform some silly grooves behind him, but despite his own impressive dance skills, Harris keeps it cool.

It’s not all just for giggles. Duuple has partnered with St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital for this initial challenge and will be donating to the charity as the videos and new challenges roll in.

“Over the past few years we’ve witnessed how social sharing can turn a simple act into a movement – especially when aligned with charities and social initiatives,” says Neil Patrick Harris in a statement about the his new endeavor. “Duuple is that spark. It’s the best way to challenge your friends, get out of your comfort zone and do a world of good around you.”

The new app is free to download and available now in both the App Store and Google Play Store.