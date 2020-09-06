Neil Patrick Harris and David Burtka Celebrate Wedding Anniversary: 'You Made My Heart Complete'

"Thanks for dancing into my heart," David Burtka said

On Sunday, the couple celebrated their seventh wedding anniversary. And to commemorate the day, Burtka shared a loving tribute to his husband on Instagram with a photo from their wedding.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Seven years ago today @nph and I got hitched. Thanks for dancing into my heart. I can't believe you stuck around after all these years of me annoying you. 😂," Burtka wrote "You have made my heart complete. Thank you for the best times of my life."

On Sept. 6, 2014, they wed in Italy after getting engaged in 2007.

In April, Harris, 47, and Burtka, 45, who are fathers to 9-year-old twins Harper Grace and Gideon Scott, celebrated their 16-year anniversary together.

"I went on a date with this handsome dude 16 years ago and, well, I never left. Thanks for the countless adventures, @dbelicious. There is no one I’d rather be sequestered with than you. #happyanniversary #love#sweetsixteen," Harris wrote on Instagram, sharing a throwback photo of Burtka.

"It's been the best 16 years of my life," Burtka wrote in his own post.

"This hasn't been the most romantic anniversary, but it has certainly been one of the most memorable," he added. "There is no one else I would rather have for my Quarentine! Happy Anniversary."