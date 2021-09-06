Neil Patrick Harris and David Burtka Post Sweet Tributes for Wedding Anniversary: 'Love You'

Neil Patrick Harris and David Burtka are celebrating their love!

Harris, 48, and Burtka, 46, honored their seventh wedding anniversary on Monday with sweet Instagram tributes. For Harris' post, he shared a casual photo of the couple posing in swim trunks.

"Seven years ago today, we got married in Italy. Last week, we were swimming in Croatia," the How I Met Your Mother alum captioned his post. "Who knows where we'll wind up next, but there is no one I'd rather travel the world with than you, David Burtka. Your adventurous spirit combined with your nurturing heart continues to impress and inspire."

"Our children are so fortunate to be surrounded by your love, your dedication, and your light. We all are. Happy anniversary, bubba. Can't wait to see what happens next. @dbelicious #grateful #anniversary," he added.

Burtka commented beneath Harris' tribute post: "I love you so much!!"

As for Burtka's post, he shared three photos of the couple on their wedding day. "7 years ago today I got married to the man of my dreams," the actor and professional chef wrote.

"@nph thank you for being the best husband a guy could ever have," he continued. "I love you more than ever. Here's to 7 more!! #luckynumber7."

On Burtka's Instagram Story, he shared multiple photos taken over the course of the couple's marriage, beginning from 2015 and going until present day.

Harris and Burtka had been together for 10 years before tying the knot in Italy in 2014. The intimate ceremony was officiated by the pair's close friend and former How I Met Your Mother director Pam Fryman.

Before their late summer wedding, the couple became parents to now 10-year-old fraternal twins Harper Grace and Gideon Scott in 2010. Harper and Gideon were born via surrogacy.

Earlier this year, Harris and Burtka celebrated a major milestone when they hit the 17-year mark in their relationship.

"Happy anniversary, David," the A Series of Unfortunate Events alum captioned a selfie of the pair. "You are my top priority, my constant inspiration, my baby daddy, and my best friend. Going on a date with you seventeen years ago? Best. Decision. Ever. Thanks for the love, and the laughs, and the life. You're the best. @dbelicious."

Sharing a photo of the pair's faces sweetly pressed together, Burtka wrote: "@nph we started dating 17 years ago today! WOW — the best 17 years yet! You have given me the life I have dreamed of."