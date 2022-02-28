Law & Order: SVU Actor Ned Eisenberg Dead at 65 After Cancer Battle: 'He Will Be Missed'

Actor Ned Eisenberg, who had a recurring role on Law & Order: Special Victims Unit as Roger Kressler, died on Sunday at 65

Actor Ned Eisenberg has died at 65.

Eisenberg died on Sunday at his home in New York, his agents at Nicolosi & Co. confirmed to PEOPLE on Monday. TMZ was the first to report the news of Eisenberg's death.

The actor had been battling two forms of cancer ahead of his death: cholangiocarcinoma and ocular melanoma. In a statement shared with PEOPLE, Eisenberg's wife, Patricia, said he "bravely fought" his two cancer diagnoses.

"As Ned would say, he was attacked by two very rare assassins — cholangiocarcinoma and ocular melanoma," she said. "Over the course of two years, he bravely fought the cancers in private while continuing to work in show business to ensure that his medical coverage paid for himself and his family."

In addition to his wife, Patricia, Eisenberg is survived by the couple's son, Lino.

His friend and former manager, Craig Dorfman, tells PEOPLE that Eisenberg "was one of the kindest and most talented actors with whom I ever worked," adding, "He will be missed."

Eisenberg, who was born in the Bronx, began his theater career with a role in Neil Simon's Brighton Beach Memoirs. He went on to earn a part in a Broadway production of The Green Bird as well as of other stage roles.

Eisenberg had a recurring role on Law & Order: Special Victims Unit as Roger Kressler, making appearances on the series between 1999 - 2019. Some of his earlier cameos on the hit series were credited as Klein Rothberg and Jerry Kleinert, but he has also played other characters on separate shows within the franchise.

