Neal Bledsoe Exits Great American Family in Support of LGBTQ Community After Candace Cameron Bure Drama

Neal Bledsoe is leaving Great American Family network following Candace Cameron Bure's controversial "traditional marriage" comments last month.

The 41-year-old actor, who starred in 2021's The Winter Palace and this year's Christmas at the Drive-In, opened about his personal decision to leave the Christian faith-based television network in support of the LGBTQ+ community in a statement shared with Variety on Monday.

"My life wouldn't be where it is today without the love, support, and guidance of the LGBTQIA+ community... I owe them a great debt," said Bledsoe. "As someone who struggled as a young man with our society's extremely narrow definition of masculinity, it was their community that provided me with refuge and a guiding light when my life felt lost."

"And now, if I cannot stand up for that community in their time of need, my debt to them means nothing," he continued. "So, I want to be very clear: my support for the LGBTQIA+ community is unconditional – nothing is worth my silence or their ability to live and love freely in a world that we are lucky enough to share with them."

Bledsoe explained why he was "unusually silent" ahead of the release of Christmas at the Drive-In — which he stars alongside Danica McKellar — and addressed Bure's comments.

"I cannot continue with business as usual. I cannot take comfort from, nor will I give refuge to, those who excuse exclusion and promote division in any way, shape, or form," he said. "Everyone is entitled to their beliefs, and these are mine: the recent comments made by leadership at Great American Family are hurtful, wrong, and reflect an ideology that prioritizes judgment over love."

"I was raised as a Christian, and believe in the essential message of love and forgiveness," he added. "That said, I could never forgive myself for continuing my relationship with a network that actively chooses to exclude the LGBTQIA+ community."

The Man in the High Castle star detailed why he believes the network only featuring "traditional marriage" — as noted by Bure — is problematic.

"This is why the phrase 'traditional marriage' is as odious as it is baffling," he explained. "Not simply wrong in its morality, it's also a moot point, when you consider that most romantic movies don't feature married couples at all, nor even weddings, but simply people meeting and falling in love. To describe that love and the full human representation of the LGBTQIA+ community as a 'trend' is also both troubling and confusing."

Bledsoe also shared that he spoke to a friend while writing his statement who reminded him of "the courage of Elizabeth Taylor" who visited people dying of AIDS in the 1980s.

"Decades later, it galls me to think that some among us are still finding ways to justify a crueler world under the cloak of faith, tradition, or, even worse, audience share," he said.

He concluded his statement with a message about his goals for the future.

"As an artist, I yearn to be proud of the work I create," he shared. "But, the thought that my work could be used to deliberately discriminate against anyone horrifies and infuriates me. I hope GAF will change, but until everyone can be represented in their films with pride, my choice is clear."

"I look forward to working with creators who put no limits on the stories we tell and follow through on their message of values with open arms," he said, before adding that he plans to make a donation to True Colors United, which helps young people in the LGBTQ community who are experiencing homelessness.

Bledsoe's rep and Great American Family network did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Last month, Bure, 46, told The Wall Street Journal that her forthcoming work with Great American Family will "keep traditional marriage at the core" of its storytelling.

Bill Abbott, the former Hallmark Channel CEO who now runs Great American Family network, added, "It's certainly the year 2022, so we're aware of the trends. There's no whiteboard that says, 'Yes, this' or 'No, we'll never go here.'"

Following the initial WSJ interview's publication, disapproval quickly bubbled up online, with members and allies of Hollywood's LGBTQ community speaking out, including JoJo Siwa — who had a high-profile back-and-forth with Bure over the summer — and Hallmark star Jonathan Bennett.

The conservative actress later responded to the criticism she faced with a statement to PEOPLE on Nov. 16. "All of you who know me, know beyond question that I have great love and affection for all people. It absolutely breaks my heart that anyone would ever think I intentionally would want to offend and hurt anyone," she said.

The mother of three explained in part, "I am a devoted Christian. Which means that I believe that every human being bears the image of God. Because of that, I am called to love all people, and I do. ... My heart yearns to build bridges and bring people one step closer to God, to love others well, and to simply be a reflection of God's huge love for all of us."

"I have long wanted to find a home for more faith-based programming. I am grateful to be an integral part of a young and growing network," she added. "I had also expressed in my interview, which was not included, that people of all ethnicities and identities have and will continue to contribute to the network in great ways both in front of and behind the camera, which I encourage and fully support. I've never been interested in proselytizing through my storytelling, but in celebrating God's greatness in our lives through the stories I tell."