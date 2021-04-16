NCIS Renewed for Season 19 at CBS — Will Mark Harmon Return?

NCIS is coming back for more action.

On Thursday, CBS announced that the long-running series has officially been renewed for season 19. The network also confirmed the return of several other hit dramas, including Blue Bloods and Magnum PI.

"What do these shows all have in common? They are all...RENEWED," the network tweeted. "CBS renews five of its veteran hit dramas for next season! – CBS original series @NCIS_CBS @BlueBloods_CBS @MagnumPICBS @BullCBS and @SWATCBS."

In the wake of the NCIS return announcement, both The Hollywood Reporter and Deadline stated that series star Mark Harmon would be back for the show's upcoming run.

While Deadline reported that the actor "is expected to be back after lengthy negotiations," The Hollywood Reporter indicated that "what remains unclear is whether Harmon will be back on NCIS full-time."

CBS declined to comment and a rep for Harmon did not immediately reply to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Harmon, 69, has starred on NCIS as Leroy Jethro Gibbs since the show's premiere in 2003.

Speaking to PEOPLE in 2019, Harmon revealed what would ultimately cause him to leave the series after nearly two decades.

"I've always thought if there's ever a time where the writers are walking into the room and going 'I don't know what to do,' then I think we all have to look at each other and call it a day," he said at the time. "But we're not there yet."

Harmon also expressed his gratitude for his long-running spot on the show.

"I've been around long enough to know what this is. That commitment is part of what I signed up for; I know when this show ends that's it — there won't be anything else like this for me," he added.